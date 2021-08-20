CHALMERS – Frontier stayed perfect on the young 2021 season Aug. 19 with its 25-4, 25-17, 25-17 victory Aug. 19 over Midwest Conference rival West Central.
“It was a great all-around team effort,” Frontier coach Becky Segal said.
Emma Segal had seven kills, eight digs and 11 aces to lead the Falcons (3-0, 1-0). Emily Bell added 20 assists and Alexis Johnson had seven kills, four aces and a block.
The Falcons return to action Aug. 24 at Harrison. Frontier’s match with North White, scheduled for Aug. 23, has been postponed. No make-up date has yet been set.