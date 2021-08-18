CHALMERS — Frontier’s varsity volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start after a pair of wins earlier this week.
On Monday, the Falcons defeated Covenant Christian 25-16, 25-13, 25-9, followed by an impressive 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Lafayette Jefferson.
Against Covenant Christian, Emma Segal led with 12 kills and two aces. Emily Bell had 22 assists and five aces, while Alexis Johnson tallied three kills, five aces and four blocks. Olivia Newcom had four kills, three aces and three blocks.
Against Lafayette Jeff, Segal had 15 kills, seven digs and two aces; Camy Clapper had seven kills and four digs; Bell contributed 34 assists and three aces; and Johnson had six kills, two aces and one block.
Frontier will open Midwest Conference play Aug. 19 at home against West Central. Jayvee game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match.