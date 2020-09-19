Something’s happening here.
What it is, it’s becoming clear.
Becky Segal’s volleyball program swept its week, concluding a 2-0 homestand with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 win against Faith Christian on Thursday.
Frontier (11-4) got 16 kills and eight digs from Emma Segal, eight kills and eight digs from Camy Clapper and two kills and four blocks from Olivia Newcom.
Emily Bell added 29 assists and 10 aces.
Frontier 3, North Newton 0
A late start Tuesday couldn’t delay the inevitable — the Falcons are one victory away from running the Midwest Conference table.
Frontier (10-4, 4-0) swept North Newton, 25-3, 25-11, 25-15, to push itself into no worse than second in conference play.
The night began with an impromptu dance medley as the Falcons waited for the Spartans delayed bus to come to Chalmers.
Segal led the way with 14 kills and six aces, while Bell added six aces, 34 assists and seven digs. Clapper (six kills, five digs) and Newcom (five kills) also had solid hitting nights.
North White 3, Caston 2
The Vikings (4-5) came back from a one-set deficit to win 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11 at home Thursday. Lynzi Heimlich posted 19 kills, while Kinsey Westerhouse added 12. They combined for 12 blocks (Heimlich seven, Westerhouse five) and 31 assists (Heimlich 16, Westerhouse 15).
Rossville 3, Tri-County 0
The Cavaliers fell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11, on Myah Alberts’ Senior Night on Thursday in Wolcott.
Twin Lakes falls on consecutive nights
The Indians lost, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18, at Hoosier Conference foe Northwestern on Thursday in Kokomo. Emma Need paced Twin Lakes (1-9) with three kills, three aces and six assists. Regan Franscoviak added a block.
The Indians fell, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21, on Wednesday in North Judson in their first match back after a two-week break because of COVID-19 complications. Franscoviak and Izarie Metcalf registered two aces apiece, while four players collected two kills apiece.
Boys soccer
Carroll 1, North White 0
The Vikings (9-2) traveled to Flora on Thursday, and were unable to get a tally in. Goalkeeper Diego Maravilla had nine saves for North White.
Twin Lakes gets back on pitch
The Indians played consecutive matches Wednesday and Thursday, and posted a win and a draw. Twin Lakes (2-3-2) drew with Faith Christian, 1-1, in Lafayette, after besting Peru, 12-1, on Wednesday in Peru.
No statistics were available as of press time.
Boys basketball
Frontier School Corporation needs basketball coaches
The Frontier School Corporation is looking to hire as many as six boys basketball coaches for the upcoming season. Levels include varsity assistant, freshman coach, and coaches for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade.
Interested candidates should be kid friendly and interested in teaching basketball fundamentals at all levels. Candidates must take direction from Frontier varsity head coach Bill Bland. Interested individuals should reach out to Bland via email (bbland@frontier.k12.in.us) or call 219-984-5437, ext. 1256.