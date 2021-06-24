BROOKSTON — They came oh, so close.
Becky Segal, Frontier’s head volleyball coach, and her daughter, Kendall, were part of the Boiler Juniors 10 Gold squad that finished runners-up in the AAU volleyball national championship match this week in Orlando, Fla.
Becky is also the head coach of the Boiler Juniors 10 Gold while Kendall, a student at Frontier Elementary School, is listed on the team’s roster as a defensive specialist.
The team competed through four days of volleyball action, reaching the 10U Division national title match Monday against Vaqueras Juan, of Puerto Rico.
The Boiler Juniors 10 Gold lost that title match, 25-20, 25-11.
Two matches prior, Boiler Juniors 10 Gold beat Vaqueras Juan, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8.
Coach Segal couldn’t be reached for comment because she and the team were returning to Indiana, but she posted several photos from the tournament on her social media page Monday night and early Tuesday.
“10 Gold has an amazing tournament finishing runner-up at the AAU National Tournament! We are so proud of this group! The future of Boiler Juniors is bright,” she wrote.
In 11 total tournament matches, Boiler Juniors 10 Gold finished 8-3.
This season, the team finished with a 51-11 overall record. Along with a second-place finish at the AAU National Championship, the girls won seven tournaments this season, including the Smack Academy Invite (Feb. 27-28, Indianapolis), Adidas Bluegrass (April 10-11, Louisville, Ky.) and the Adidas Naptown Jamboree (April 24-25, Indianapolis).
Boiler Juniors, based in Lafayette, are members of The Academy Volleyball Club, in Indianapolis, which it joined in 2018. It offers club teams, camps and clinics, lessons, tournaments and more. The Academy also includes Grand Park in Westfield, and Northern Lakes in Plymouth as members.
Boilers 10 Gold has an impressive resume of accolades, including three national championships, six national runners-up finishes, and four Top Five national finishes since 2016.
Team members, along with Kendall Segal, include Brooke Brohm (Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm’s daughter), Marin Budreau, Mattea Capozzi, Mallory Edmonds, Ella Franklin, Rebecca Gaeta, Annika Hupy, Gia Stokes, Audrey Turpin and Blaire Wellman.