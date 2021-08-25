CHALMERS — The past week was a bit of a mixed bag for Frontier's volleyball squad.
After racing out to a quick 3-0 record to start the season, the Falcons tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling at Harrison 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 on Aug. 24.
"We were scrappy and fought but came up short," Frontier coach Becky Segal said.
Emily Bell had 26 assists for Frontier (3-1) while Emma Segal added 12 kills and three aces. Alexis Johnson chipped in with seven kills.
On Aug. 19, the Falcons took three in its Midwest Conference opener against West Central, 25-4, 25-17, 25-17.
“It was a great all-around team effort,” Segal said of that match.
Emma Segal had seven kills, eight digs and 11 aces to lead the Falcons. Bell added 20 assists and Johnson had seven kills, four aces and a block.
Frontier’s match with North White, originally scheduled for Aug. 23, will now take place Aug. 26 in Monon.