CHALMERS – Frontier’s varsity softball team took another one on the chin April 10.
Clinton Central scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, sandwiched between a pair of two-run innings en route to an easy 12-1 victory.
Kasee Anderson took the loss inside the pitching circle for the Falcons. She went the distance, allowing 14 hits and 12 runs while striking out nine and walking three.
Brooklyn White, Kara Biehl and Ayva Dondlinger accounted for Frontier’s offense, each collecting a base hit.
Clinton Central racked up 14 hits. Landree Whiteman, Kortney Surber, Autum Long and Elayna Faulkner all collected multiple hits for Bulldogs. Whiteman was 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Royer swiped two bases as Clinton Central collected seven overall stolen bases.
Attica 14, Frontier 5
A steady stream of offense over four of the last five final innings propelled Attica to the win April 12 over Frontier.
The Falcons (0-4) led 2-0 after the first inning after a pair of errors pushed runs across the plate.
Attica scored four times in the third to take a 4-2 lead, then added three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull away.
Frontier managed to cut the lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth on singles by Emma Sorensen and Emma Bartlett, a run-scoring groundout and a passed ball.
Bartlett finished 4-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Frontier offense.
Anderson picked up the loss inside the pitching circle. She went the distance and allowed 14 runs on 15 hits. She struck out four and walked three.