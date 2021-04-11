CHALMERS – Frontier’s varsity softball team took another one on the chin Saturday.
Clinton Central scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, sandwiched between a pair of two-run innings en route to an easy 12-1 victory.
Kasee Anderson took the loss inside the pitching circle for the Falcons. She went the distance, allowing 14 hits and 12 runs while striking out nine and walking three.
Brooklyn White, Kara Biehl and Ayva Dondlinger accounted for Frontier’s offense, each collecting a base hit.
Clinton Central racked up 14 hits. Landree Whiteman, Kortney Surber, Autum Long and Elayna Faulkner all collected multiple hits for Bulldogs. Whiteman was 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Royer swiped two bases as Clinton Central collected seven overall stolen bases.
The Falcon’s (0-3) next scheduled game is April 19 at Rossville.