SEEGER – Frontier softball just can’t catch a break this season.
The Falcons fell to 1-11 overall on the season with their latest loss, this time a 10-0, five-inning mercy-rule loss to Seeger.
It was Frontier’s sixth straight loss, during which the Falcons have been outscored 82-30.
Brooklyn White and Kara Biehl collected Frontier’s only hits of the game – both singles. Kasee Anderson took the loss inside the pitching circle, giving up 10 runs on 12 hits. She struck out one and walked three.
Chloe Sheets earned the win for Seeger. She struck out eight and walked two.
The baseball team didn’t fare much better, losing to Seeger 19-0.
Freshman Christian Holland tossed the no-hitter, holding the Falcons scoreless and hitless, although he did hit two batters. Holland fanned eight batters.
Justin Schroeder took the loss for Frontier (0-8), giving up 14 runs on 12 hits. He struck out two and walked three.