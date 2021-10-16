KENTLAND — South Newton scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half while the Rebels defense limited Frontier’s offensive opportunities in a 12-0 win Oct. 15.
The win moves South Newton over .500 with a 5-4 record, while the shutout loss was Frontier’s second this season.
Kayden Cruz scored both Rebels touchdowns -- a1-yard run in the third quarter and a 29-yard dash for paydirt in the fourth to seal it.
Cruz finished with just 45 yards on 25 carries. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 42 yards.
Zack Wells led Frontier with 117 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Kaleb Wagner completed 3 of 16 passes for 48 yards and had two passes picked off. Denny Wendling caught two of those passes for 41 yards.
Frontier (1-8 overall, 1-4 Midwest Conference) will travel to Carroll on Oct. 22 for the sectional playoff opener. South Newton (5-4, 3-2) will travel to Culver Community (2-5) for its sectional opener, also on Oct. 22.