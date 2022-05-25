CHALMERS — Frontier is looking for a new boys’ basketball coach after Bill Bland recently announced he will step down.
Bland’s teams went 14-27 in two seasons. The Falcons return a handful of talented juniors, including guard/forward Dayton Hoover and interior player Justin Schroeder.
Bland coached at Saint Joseph’s College in the mid-1990s, serving as an assistant under Dan Peters before taking over as head coach for four seasons.
He began his coaching career at St. Gregory High School in Chicago in the mid-1980s after graduating from North Park College. He moved to Division I St. Bonaventure University as an assistant coach, then joined the staff at Saint Joe.
Winamac, meanwhile, has hired former Twin Lakes multi-sport athlete Cameron Bennington as its next boys’ basketball coach. Bennington will replace Alan Huggler, who had two stints as the Warriors’ coach.
Winamac finished 9-14 last season and won 68 games in nine seasons under Huggler.
Bennington was a standout basketball and football player at Twin Lakes, winning a White County Player of the Year honor in football. He played football at Hanover College before an injury sidelined his career.
He would serve as a student assistant coach to men’s basketball coach Jon Miller at Hanover and later with Matt Crenshaw at IUPU-Indianapolis.
A varsity player as a freshman for coach Kent Adams, Bennington helped guide the Indians to the 2014 sectional championship. His younger brothers, twins Bryce and Blake, led Twin Lakes to the state finals in 2017.
The stop at Winamac will be Bennington’s first head coaching job.