A panel of all four county coaches and Herald Journal sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-White County first and second teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes, and votes were tallied afterward. Everyone nominated was placed on one of the three teams, with coaches designating players for the honorable mention squad.
Frontier and North White split the number of players on the first team. The following is the 2020 All-White County First Team.
First Team
Emily Bell, Frontier, Fr., S
Highlights: 787 assists, 167 digs, 91 aces, 92.9 serve percentage, All-Midwest Conference
Quotable: “I have no other words for Emily but phenomenal. She ran our offense as a freshman like she’d been doing it for years, which obviously she has been trained that way. Not only that, but her serving was impeccable for us.” — head coach Becky Segal
Caitlyn Conn, North White, Jr., L
Highlights: 327 digs, 51 aces, 94.0 serve percentage, All-Midwest Conference
Quotable: “Caitlyn Conn was our libero and already has the school career digs record. She is a top passer and very good leader, and has the ‘killer instinct’ that each team needs to be successful.” — head coach Teresa McIntire
Camy Clapper, Frontier, Jr., OH
Highlights: 244 digs, 161 kills, 32 aces, 91.3 serve percentage, 435 serve receptions, All-Midwest Conference
Quotable: “Camy really came along from last year to this year. Defensively, she was huge for us at the end of the season. The hustle that she put out on the court was absolutely great for us. And to come and be that second outside hitter — she did everything we needed her to do.” — Segal
Lynzi Heimlich, North White, Jr., OH/MB/S
Highlights: 278 kills, 206 assists, 155 blocks, 110 digs, 41 aces, 94.0 serve percentage, All-Midwest Conference
Quotable: “Lynzi was our triple double person for many matches, and was heavily involved in our kills, blocks and assists. She ended the season as top blocker in Class 1A. In my opinion, she is the top player in the area.” — McIntire
Emma Segal, Frontier, Fr., OH
Kinsey Westerhouse, North White, Sr., OH/MB/S
Highlights: 232 assists, 179 kills, 117 digs, 53 aces, 38 blocks, 96.0 serve percentage, All-Midwest HM
Quotable: “Kinsey was our top assist person; this was her first year setting and she did a great job. She was also our top server this year and our other middle blocker. She worked hard to improve her setting.” — McIntire
Second Team
Myah Alberts, Tri-County, Sr., OH/MB
Highlights: 175 digs, 124 kills, 35 blocks, 27 aces, 88.9 serve percentage, 386 serve receptions, All-MIdwest HM
Quotable: “Myah was our only senior and our captain, and an all-around player for us. She led the team in blocks, kills, digs and aces. Obviously, her presence will be missed next year.” — head coach Andrea Gretencord
Sadie Gritten, Twin Lakes, Sr., OH
Highlights: 75 kills, 96 digs, 22 aces, 14 blocks
Quotable: “Sadie was very competitive this season.” — head coach Anissa Need
Emma Need, Twin Lakes, Soph., S
Highlights: 303 assists, 127 digs, 42 kills, 25 blocks, 22 aces
Quotable: “Emma just wanted everyone to succeed, and tried to get everyone involved. She was also a hard worker.” — Need
Olivia Newcom, Frontier, Jr., MB
Highlights: 120 kills, 34 blocks, 93.5 serve percentage, .290 hit percentage
Quotable: “When Emily put those ‘A’ sets right there, it was almost a guaranteed kill for Olivia. Every time she drove that line, and her blocking on top of it — she was great for us this season.” — Segal
Taylor VanWinkle, North White, Soph., RS
Highlights: 109 kills, 65 digs, 24 aces, 21 blocks, 91 serve percentage
Quotable: “Taylor was our right-side hitter, being left-handed. She is very athletic and made some big plays throughout the season and even bigger plays during the sectional. She works very hard at volleyball. Look for her to play a much bigger role next year.” — McIntire
Alaina Wolfe, Twin Lakes, Soph., DS
Highlights: 299 digs, 19 aces, 17 kills, 354 serve receptions
Quotable: “Alaina was very vocal, always calling out to inform where the ball was going, and a hard worker.” — Need
Honorable Mention
Alexis Johnson, Frontier, Soph., OH/MB (60 kils, 14 block); Mady op den Kelder, Frontier, Soph., OH/MB (52 kills, 19 blocks); Peyton Melchi, Tri-County, Fr. (128 digs, 77 kills, 21 aces); Kora Pass, Twin Lakes, Soph., MB/OH (91 blocks, 71 kills); Shelby Schambach, Tri-County, Jr., S (214 assists, 85 digs, 25 kills, 12 aces, 92.7 serve percentage)