CHALMERS — Frontier softball opened the 2022 season April 5 against rival Delphi and fell short in a nail-biter, 12-11.
Frontier started off strong, scoring one in the first inning. Pitcher Kasee Anderson kept the Oracles scoreless through the first four innings.
Anderson also hit her first-ever home run, which happened to be a grand slam. Anderson drove in three runners - Alexis Johnson, Ellie Culver and Grace Kelley, who were able to get on base between a combination of walks and bunts.
Delphi answered with two runs in the fifth.
After a short break, Anderson returned to the mound with three inherited runners. Delphi was able to keep it going with two outs and score six. The final nail in the coffin was Lacy Pickering’s two-run homer. The Falcon's were not able to finish out the seventh and regain the lead.
Anderson finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Culver was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Kelley was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Anderson went the distance on the mound and recorded six strikeouts. She allowed all 12 runs.
Frontier played again April 6 at home for a rescheduled game against Clinton Central. That game was not completed by press time.
Twin Lakes 3, Clinton Central 1
The Indians took the first game of the season-opening doubleheader April 2.
Lily Foster was 3-for-4 with a home run, 2 RBIs and two runs scored. Allie Wisinski, Layla Stearns and Kaitlyn Whitaker picked up Twin Lakes’ other hits.
Foster also collected two stolen bases.
McKenna Wilson picked up the win inside the circle for the Indians. She went the distance and gave up one run on three hits. She struck out 16 and walked two.
Clinton Central 10, Twin Lakes 7
The Bulldogs scored six times in the seventh inning to overcome a 7-4 deficit to gain a split of the April 2 twinbill.
Peyton Applegate was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Indians. One of those three hits was a home run.
Stearns started inside the circle for Twin Lakes. She allowed four runs on three hits in three innings of work. Wilson came on in relief and took the loss, yielding six runs on six hits. She struck out nine and walked none.
Carroll 5, Twin Lakes 3
Carroll scored five times across the fifth and sixth innings to eke out the win April 5 over the Indians.
Foster was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Wisinski also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Foster and Wisinski also homered. It was Foster’s second round-tripper of the season and Wisinski’s first.
Wilson suffered the loss for the Indians, allowing five runs on five hits. She struck out 14 and walked two.