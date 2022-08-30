Falcons won in 3 over North White on Tuesday, Aug. 23 with the scores of 25-7, 25-16, 25-18.
Varsity Stat Highlights:
Emily Bell: 35 Assists
Emma Segal: 16 Kills
Alexis Johnson: 7 Kills, 4 Aces
Kylie Blissitt: 8 Digs, 6 Aces
Ashlyn Minniear: 5 Kills
Falcons lose in 3 to Harrison on Wednesday, Aug. 24, scoring 23-25, 24-26, 21-25. It was a hard fought 3 set battle. Falcons now stand at 3-1 on the season.
Stat Highlights:
Emma Segal 18 Kills, 12 Digs, 4 Aces
Emily Bell: 36 Assists, 8 Digs
Alexis Johnson/Mady op den Kelder: 5 Kills each
Ashlyn Minniear: 6 Kills
Kara Biehl: 6 Digs