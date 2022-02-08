CHALMERS — Frontier Jr./Sr. High School has a new athletic director and head varsity football coach.
The Frontier School Corporation Board of Education hired Raymond Jones for those roles. It addition to serving as athletic director and football coach, he will also be Frontier’s dean of students.
Jones replaces Troy Burgess, who resigned last semester to take the athletic director position at South Putnam, in Greencastle, to move closer to family.
Jones was one of seven applicants and was officially hired by the school board Jan. 31.
“I am excited to start at Frontier and join the community,” he said. “I have taught special education and PE for eight years and have coached football for 12 (head coach for seven years).”
Jones teaches physical education and is the varsity football coach and assistant varsity boys track coach at Clinton Prairie, where he’s been since 2018.
His football coaching record was 17-27 in four years at Clinton Prairie but his teams won at least one playoff game each season, including a 54-6 victory over Frontier in the 2019 sectional opener. This past season, his team lost in the sectional final, 16-6, to Carroll.
“Frontier is a small community with a rich tradition of athletics,” Jones said. “Every time I have coached against or crossed paths with students, coaches or athletes from Frontier, they have always left (me) with a positive impact on how they handle themselves and the sportsmanship they have shown. I am excited to help continue to coach and work with multi-sport athletes, and the students and teachers at Frontier.”
He joined the Gophers in 2018 after completing three seasons as the head coach of the Fountain Central Mustangs, going 30-7 with two sectional titles in 2016 and 2017.
Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said Jones’ experience in the classroom, as well as on the field, will serve students well.
“Mr. Jones demonstrated the tools and abilities needed (to be) the dean of students, athletic director and varsity football coach at Frontier School Corporation. His experience in Special Education and developing behavior plans for his Special Education students will bring a skill set to his role as dean of students.”
Jones will start his new duties at Frontier on March 3.