CHALMERS — Frontier sharpshooters Emma Blissett and Emma Sorensen combined to score 48 points and provided accuracy from long range all night (Jan. 11) as the Lady Falcons defeated North Newton, 74-66, in overtime.
All told, Blissett finished with a game-high 32 points and Sorensen dropped in 12 more. Frontier also benefited from solid contributions from Haley Jay, who scored 12 points and Olivia Newcom, who added 10 points.
The Spartans were led by Sydney Rainford's 16-point effort, followed by Heidi Schleman with 15 points and Cayci Ehlinger with 11.
Despite an early, inspired push by Frontier, the Spartans fought against it despite poor inside shooting. North Newton found itself down only eight at the end of the first quarter. Though North Newton displayed continued domination on both ends of the floor, their inability to get an inside offense going put them in a seemingly insurmountable 20-point hole at halftime.
Halftime featured a fire-alarm caused by the smoke from burnt popcorn. And after a general announcement was made prohibiting the football team from ever making the popcorn again, the teams came out on the floor, and for a brief time it looked as if the Frontier motto of "Don’t just win, Dominate" would inspire the Lady Falcons to bury the Spartans.
Spartans head coach Jenny Spiller and her girls had other plans. Not only had they made obvious adjustments, but their pride surfaced and the game turned.
The big halftime lead disappeared, with Rainford scoring all her points in the second half and Grace Hallopeter leading the defensive charge as the Spartans carried a three-point lead at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, both teams trading the lead numerous times. NN's Makenna Schleman fouled out with five minutes minutes to go, followed by her sister Heidi with 4:14 remaining. The bench rose to the occasion and the game was tied at the end of regulation, 66-66.
During the overtime period, Harley Schleman fouled out roughly two minutes in, and the Falcons pulled away as North Newton failed to score.
The win improves Frontier's record to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Midwest Conference. The Lady Falcons traveled to Culver on Jan. 12 and will play at Caston on Jan. 14.
North Newton falls to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Lady Spartans will travel to Rensselaer Central on Jan. 18.