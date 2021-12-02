CHALMERS — Although girls basketball is already in full swing for the 2021-2022 season, there is still so much more to come for Frontier Girls Basketball.
Going into their Thanksgiving break the team was 4-1; their only loss coming from 3A North Montgomery.
Frontier head coach Kyle Marlatt said he is looking forward to the rest of the season and what the future may hold.
“Our team put in the work during the off-season, more than ever before,” he said. “They want to win a conference, sectional and more. They want to win.”
The Falcons are off to their best start the program has had since the 2012-13 season when they went undefeated in the regular season.
Frontier is led by captains Emma Sorensen and Emma Blissett. After coming off a 6-15 season last year, the girls said they are excited for a promising season to come, adding that this is the year they have been waiting for.
Frontier returns three of their five starters from last season. The conference’s leading scorer, Emma Blissett, averaged 15.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Emma Sorensen the Falcon’s point guard, returns after leading the team in assists and steals last season at 2.6 assists per game and 3.5 steals per game.
Also returning is Olivia Newcom, the team’s leading rebounder from last season at 7.4 rebounds per game.
Lacie Mears will be a driving force in the Falcon’s offense with her 3-point shooting skills and ability to be versatile on defense.
Rounding out the starting five will be rising star sophomore Haley Jay, who Marlatt said will be seeing quite a bit of time this season due to her ability to get steals and push the offense. Aubrey Tarr and Kasee Anderson will be providing support off the bench with quality minutes, he said.
The Falcons next game is Thursday, Dec. 2 at Seeger.