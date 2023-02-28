In their regular season finale, Frontier’s varsity boys basketball team stumbled against Clinton Central when they lost with a final of 72-69 and moving their overall record to 10-12 going into the postseason
The Falcons travel to West Central on Tuesday where they will take on Caston (8-14) but following their loss to Clinton Central, head coach J.D. Hoover felt that his team lacked a step starting after they were still riding the high of a 65-52 win over Sheridan from a night before.
“Just a lot of fight, really proud of our guys,” Hoover said. “We had a long bus ride last night coming back from Sheridan which was a nice win. It’s tough to recover from that and I think that a little bit of hangover was showing in that first half. … I’m just happy that we came to battle.”
But while they fell behind by 10 after the first eight minutes, they didn’t stay down for long as Colton Delosh was fouled on a three point attempt before Reid Duncan and Dayton Hoover got into the mix on offense as they slowly began to climb out of the deficit.
Hoover stood out as the star of the night for the Falcons, finishing with 22 points while he notched his 1000th point and 400th career rebound.
Drew Turnver also shared the brunt of the Falcon’s scoring when he finished with 20 followed by 10 from Justin Schroeder.
Frontier weathered the storm of 3s from Central in the third quarter as they were outscored 20-11 but started the fourth with a 10 point run thanks in part to seven straight points from Turner including a bucket and a foul in the paint.
Hoover capped the run off with a three of his own as they found themselves within striking distance in the first minutes of the fourth.
Throughout the game, Central controlled the uptempo pace of play and while Hoover believes his team can play within those restraints, turnovers began to pile up after a frantic first half.
“In the first half, definitely dictated by them. We are comfortable playing fast, we prefer to play fast but it kept getting sloppy. 12 turnovers at halftime, that’s just unacceptable. We can’t win basketball games when you turn it over,” Hoover said.
Another three by Hoover put the game within one possession with less than two and a half minutes remaining on the clock as a put back by Schroeder cut the lead with one in the following moment but clutch free throws down the stretch by Central held off Frontier’s rally.
Clinton Central ended the night by shooting 41% from the field while registering three players in double figure scoring and totaling 13 made 3s on the night.
Frontier will look for their first sectional victory since 2019 when they face off against the Caston Comets on Tuesday.