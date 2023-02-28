In their regular season finale, Frontier’s varsity boys basketball team stumbled against Clinton Central when they lost with a final of 72-69 and moving their overall record to 10-12 going into the postseason

The Falcons travel to West Central on Tuesday where they will take on Caston (8-14) but following their loss to Clinton Central, head coach J.D. Hoover felt that his team lacked a step starting after they were still riding the high of a 65-52 win over Sheridan from a night before.

Tags

Trending Food Videos