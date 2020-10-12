OXFORD — It’s hard to repeat when one’s main competition places three runners in the top five.
Frontier’s boys had an eye on claiming their second sectional trophy in school history Saturday at the Benton Central Sectional, but the Patriots slid their top five into the top 15 overall.
The Falcons had a strong top-4, with the team scoring at fifth, ninth, 11th and 12th, but Seeger’s top-3 was too much to overcome. The Patriots scored 51 points, the Falcons 56.
“Yeah, some of the boys were a little bummed about not getting that sectional title,” senior Thomas Tullius said. “But we just move on — CP (head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny) said we have an hour to worry about it, and then move on to next week. So we moved on.”
Tullius placed fifth in 18 minutes, 4 seconds to pace the team. Classmate Arthur Zarse placed 10th in 18:35, then Sawyer Richter (11th) and Chase Harner (12th) clocked 18:46 and 18:52, respectively. Nathan Fleury placed 21st in 19:19 to close the scoring.
“They were sad, they were upset,” Culver-Pekny said. “Those boys wanted to defend their title, and worked so hard. That Seeger team is tough. It’s hard to beat a team that runs 1, 3 and 4.”
Nathan Phelps (28th, 20:03) and Eli Mathew (33rd, 20:22) were the sixth and seventh runners.
The girls team placed fourth with 82 points, putting three in the top 20 for team scoring purposes.
“I didn’t run my best, but it was OK because everyone else ran well,” senior Courtney Gutwein said. “We ran good as a team.”
Emma Blissett placed 10th in 21:34, and Gutwein (22:07) was two placements behind her. Campbell Pekny placed 20th in 23:44, giving the Falcons three girls in the top five for the first time in a half-decade.
“It was really windy, especially on the backstretch,” Gutwein said. “I think we ran good for the circumstances we had today. It seemed worse than it normally is.”
Added Blissett, “On the backstretch, it was pushing against us the whole time.”
Emma Dold (25th, 24:07) and Ashlyn Duvall (27th, 24:39) rounded out the scoring. Alea Reagan (33rd, 25:37) and Alexa Reagan (37th, 26:04) were the last scoring runners.
Said Culver-Pekny, “(The girls) placed exactly as we thought we would.”