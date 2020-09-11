The Falcons claimed their second win of the week with a 25-15, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23 win in Frankfort on Thursday.
Frontier (6-3) got 16 kills from Emma Segal and nine from Olivia Newcom. Kylie Blissitt picked up 25 digs, with Segal chipping in 15. Emily Bell contributed 36 assists and seven digs.
Delphi 3, Tri-County 0
Myah Alberts and Shelby Schambach each garnered three kills, but the Cavaliers fell, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24 on Thursday in Delphi. They each added one ace for Tri-County (1-9).
Boys soccer
North White 8, Caston 1
The Vikings traveled to Caston to face off against the Comets on Thursday, and earned their sixth victory of the year. Auner Ramirez and Andie Menjivar both garnered a hat trick, Juan Pecina Mata added two assists and Diego Maravilla had three saves. Pedro Gomez added a pair of tallies and an assist.