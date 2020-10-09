CHALMERS — Sometimes, it’s nice to be able to take a breath.
Frontier’s volleyball team went 2-5 over a 12-day span from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5. The stretch included losing out on a chance at the Midwest Conference championship Monday when perennial conference titlist South Newton swept the Falcons, 3-0.
The Falcons needed a boost, if not a small reboot.
Becky Segal’s team got it after sweeping a pair of matches over a 24-hour period. Frontier beat Rensselaer Central, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10, on Thursday to conclude its homestand. The Falcons (16-9) bested Twin Lakes, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17, on Wednesday.
Frontier also recently raised more than $5,300 for a local family who has a member going through cancer treatments.
“We needed these last couple days, definitely for morale purposes and just to get a little momentum back. It’s just nice to get that enthusiasm, that energy, (Wednesday) especially and to continue to roll with that (Thursday),” Segal said. “We definitely needed that after — we’ve had a rough couple weeks, but we’ve played some great competition.”
Each set played out in similar fashion — the Falcons put together a small push to get ahead by a handful of points, held off a brief Bombers run and coasted to a win.
“You could tell, it was obvious — they have five or six kids that are really good, and they play all the time (in the match),” Rensselaer head coach Eric VanMeter said. “We don’t have that … I’m trying to develop that.”
A seven-point run in the opening set gave Frontier a 9-2 lead, and it was whittled to 13-9 as the Bombers (5-13) got a pair of kills from Kaylee Tiede-Souza and one from Alexis Oliver.
A kill from Camy Clapper and two Emily Bell aces quelled that momentum, and soon it was 21-11 in the hosts’ favor.
“We were really scrappy as a team and hustled after everything, and it showed tonight,” Clapper said after contributing six kills and an ace. “These past two games we played with a lot of passion and we know we can come out and beat anybody if we work our butts off, continue doing what we’ve been doing.”
Frontier rolled to a 6-1 lead in the second set, and later took its lead from 8-5 to 11-5 via a Mady Op den Kelder kill, a Jenna McCormick ace and a Bombers hitting error.
Soon after it was 15-8, then 18-8. Consecutive Rensselaer Central kills cut the lead to 21-12, but Emma Segal dropped three kills among the last four points to end the set.
“When we play a team that has a few club players, we struggle,” VanMeter said. “They have a lot of good club players, and it shows. Our kids (just) touch the ball during the season, and I’m trying to change that.”
Another 6-2 lead was pushed to 11-5, then 14-5 and later 15-8. A kill from Op den Kelder ignited a 4-0 run, and she later had an ace in a run of four points served for a 24-9 advantage.
The Falcons snagged 18 aces, and served at an 89 percent clip (eight errors on 73 serves). Bell (six), Segal (four) and both Op den Kelder and Grace Kelley (two) had multiple aces.
“I feel really confident with how our team’s serving went tonight, and I feel like our serving has improved all season,” McCormick said.
Segal collected 16 kills while Op den Kelder added two kills and five blocks Bell added 26 assists and eight digs; Clapper and Grace Kelley each added eight digs while Kylie Blissitt led with 10.
Closing the three-match, four-day stretch with two wins was helpful, but McCormick said the sweep by South Newton helped as well.
“I believe that even though we lost our conference game, that brought us together so much,” she said. “We had so much heart and togetherness in that game. I feel like that game showed us we can be there (with South Newton).”