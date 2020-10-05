Melissa Culver-Pekny reacted emotionally to her Frontier boy’s runners crossing the finish line.
First were shouts that felt “like a monkey hollering, ‘Ooo, ooo, oo,’” according to Thomas Tullius.
“And when she found out we won, meaning both teams won, she kind of did a happy dance,” the senior added.
There is a pause.
“I might be doing some punishment, some burpees or something, for revealing that,” Tullius finalized.
Tullis placed third during the boys race and helped lead the Falcons to their third straight boys Midwest Conference championship Saturday in Francesville.
Frontier scored 33 points after placing four of its top five in the top 10, and its top six among the top 15. Tullius was five seconds behind South Newton’s Kyle Hall (18 minutes, 5 seconds), and 11 seconds in front of teammate Arthur Zarse (18:21).
Sawyer Richter placed sixth (18:26) by a second and Chase Harner was two seconds and one placement behind Richter.
Culver-Pekny called Richter’s performance a “game-changer,” and Harner pushed the sophomore because of his own brief health issue.
“This morning, my back started hurting really bad. It just hurt to bend my back, but I still was going to run because I had to do it for my team,” Harner said. “Sawyer caught up to me when we were close to the finish. I told him, ‘You have to beat me, you have to catch Arthur (Zarse). I’ll be right behind you.’
“And he did exactly as I said.”
Recalled Richter, “Chase looked at me and said he wasn’t feeling that well, and just to keep going. I’m thinking, like, he’s telling me to go, and there isn’t much of the race left. So I started speeding up because I wanted to catch Arthur. Or catch the guy in front of me.”
Richter set a personal-best by a little more than a minute.
“I was really impressed with how Sawyer performed today,” Tullius said. “It shows how much hard work Sawyer has put in.”
Nathan Fleury placed 13th (12:19.13) to round out the scoring quintet. Nathan Phelps (15th, 19:22) and Eli Mathew (24th, 19:56) ensured Frontier’s seven runners all clocked under 20 minutes. Tullius and Zarse were named all-conference, while Richter and Harner were named honorable mention.
“I went crazy,” Culver-Pekny admitted. “My boys came to run today. They ran so well.”
North White bested Frontier during multiple races in which the field was 50 runners or less this season, which worried the longtime Falcons coach. Saturday’s field had 41 runners and six teams.
“Monday, CP told us it was exactly like last year when we had to beat Benton Central (at the sectional) and they had beaten us in all those small meets,” Harner said. “We got in more preparation and more warmed up, I think, and so we ran better. We pushed ourselves more, I feel.”
Tullius noted the program’s history — a shot at a threepeat and the backing of former standout runner Branden Simmons, who was in Francesville watching the meet — aided their emotional and mental state.
“The gist of it was just going out there and running,” Tullius added. “But another part of it is picking people off, because each runner picked off is another point for us.”
The Vikings tied with South Newton at 64 points, and was third on the sixth-runner tiebreaker. Juan Mata Pecina won medalist honors with a time of 17:40, a half-minute ahead of Hall. Dominick Hernandez placed 11th (18:47) and Jesus Mata Pecina placed 12th (19:11), and Dane Hood was 14th (19:21).
Eli Stearns (26th, 20:16), Kevin Dahlenburg (35th, 23:18) and Emmanuel Grajales Rosas (36th, 23:49) were the final Vikings’ runners.
Tri-County placed fifth (122 points), led by sophomore Justin Kilmer’s placing 10th in 18:41.
Falcons’ girls win fourth straight conference title
Based on history and numbers, Frontier knew it was going to lock up a fourth straight Midwest Conference title.
The Falcons and Tri-County were the only schools with more than three runners, and Frontier has placed well ahead of the Cavaliers in every race they’ve participated in together.
But there was still the matter of a perfect 15-point score.
“Our team had a goal of getting a perfect score (today),” Frontier’s Emma Blissett said. “It was motivation to do the best we could do.”
Blissett won the girls race by nearly two minutes, clocking in at 20:56. She hit a personal-best by 30 seconds.
“Emma put in the work this summer after missing state by one place last year,” Culver-Pekny said.
It was a fight for second, however, as teammate Courtney Gutwein, North White’s Hannah Cosgray and Tri-County’s Becca Brooks all vying for the runner-up placement.
Gutwein beat out Cosgray and Brooks, but barely. Times registered were 22:50 for Gutwein, 22:51 for Cosgray and 22:52 for Brooks.
“Courtney had a tough race for second place today,” Culver-Pekny said. “There were two girls she contended with, and sprinted at the end to take second.”
Added Blissett, “I was cheering her on because we wanted that perfect score. It was nice to see her beat them at the end.”
The pair earned all-conference honors by placing in the top five.
Campbell Pekny (23:18), Ashlyn Duvall (23:36) and Emma Dold (23:48) earned all-conference honorable mention by placing sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
Alea Reagan (12th, 24:51) and Alexa Reagan (13th, 25:06) closed out the top seven.
“My girls ran awesome,” Culver-Pekny said. “Our sophomore girls have really stepped up and have been running really well. They just keep getting better and better.”
Blissett agreed.
“As a team, it’s more of a team effort right now,” she said. “It’s about beating other girls so we can do the best we can as a team to advance.”
Cosgray earned all-conference honors, as did Brooks. North White’s Olivia Allen placed 11th in 24:46.
The Cavaliers’ Brynn Warren (14th, 25:10) and Amalee Scheitlin (15th, 25:12) followed the Reagans, and Willa Wamsley placed 19th in 26:49.
Ashley Ford (21st, 27:47), and Grace Rodehan (23rd, 29:37) closed the Tri-County entries.