The Midwest Conference boys’ cross-country meet is going to be fun.
Or some version of that word, according to North White head coach Ashley Culross and Frontier head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny.
Frontier bested North White during Saturday’s Bison Super 8 Invitational in Oxford, earning the trophy via a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Each team scored 50 points. Falcons junior Dalen Woods placed 33rd in 22 minutes, 59.8 seconds, coming in six spots ahead of Vikings sophomore Kevin Dahlenburg (39th, 26:08.4).
“It was a good test,” Culver-Pekny said. “Our training is working, our times are going down. North White beat us by 50 points the last time we met them. Fifty points.
“It’s a huge improvement.”
Added Culross, “It was so close — during the race you usually have an idea of how things will work. We had no idea. We both thought the other won. It was that close.”
North White sophomore Juan Mata Pecina won the race in 18:07.4, beating South Newton’s Kyle Hall by four seconds. Frontier’s Thomas Tullius (18:13.6) placed third, edging Benton Central’s Harrison Wealing by three-tenths of a second (18:13.6-18:13.9).
That quartet and North White’s Dominick Hernandez, who placed fifth, fought for every second in the last 300 meters. Hernandez (18:14.3) led the race from the gun but accidentally took a portion of the course early, then had to go back and correct his route. In doing so, he lost time and placement to the others.
Frontier’s Arthur Zarse (18:31.3) was sixth. Each team’s third runner was also a place apart — Frontier’s Chase Harner (19:18.7) was eighth and Jesus Mata Pecina (19:32.3) was ninth.
At the No. 4 spot, Dane Hood (North White, 19:38.7) topped Nathan Fluery (Frontier, 19:53.3). The Falcons tied the score when Eli Mathew (20:23) was 20th and the Vikings’ Eli Stearn was 24th (20:43.9) as the No. 5 runners.
“They all ran really great,” Culross said. “Our four and five ran exactly what they needed too.”
The Falcons girls were second to Benton Central (21-48), putting two in the top 10 and their five scorers in the top 16. Emma Blissett (21:45.6) was second to break up the top four Bison, and Courtney Gutwein (23:02.6) placed sixth.
Frontier bested Lafayette Jefferson by 10 points.
North White’s Olivia Allen (25:25.5) placed 17th.
Twin Lakes gets back on course
The Indians ran at Saturday’s Maconaquah Invitational, with the girls placing seventh (187 points) and the boys placing ninth (248). Justin Scott (18:20.1) was the top male runner, finishing 12th. Lilly Roth was the top female runner (22:13.7), finishing 17th.
Boys soccer
North White scores 21 goals in three matches
North White (9-1) extended its win streak with an 11-1 win against Westville in Westville on Monday.
Kevin Garcia and Ethan Sparks each scored a hat trick. Julian Gomez and Juan Mata Pecina had two assists and Samuel Montes had four saves in the shutout.
The Vikings previously topped Faith Christian 6-0 on Friday and beat Rossville, 4-0 Saturday in Rossville.
Diego Maravilla made 18 saves across 160 minutes, while Auner Ramirez collected four gals and an assist. Garcia (goal, assist), Gomez (goal, assist) and Andie Menjivar (goal, two assists) had multiple-point weekends.
Football
Clinton Central 44, Frontier 38
Frontier’s Caleb Atkinson ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a high-scoring, battering ram of a contest Saturday in Michigantown. The Bulldogs, however, utilized the combination of Anthony Ransford and Owen Smith to rush for 346 yards and five touchdowns in ending the Falcons’ three-game win streak.
Atkinson also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass for Frontier (3-1), but Ransford (159 yards, four TDs) and Smith (137 rush yards, one score; 99 pass yards, one TD) helped the home team recover from a 6-0 deficit and reel off two scores to break a 16-16 tie and take control of the contest.
Kaleb Wagner threw for 125 yards for Frontier, while Corbin Capes caught three passes for 126 yards and a TD. Isaiah Davis ran for a 9-yard score, and Atkinson added a pair of 2-point conversions. Wagner ran for a 2-point conversion and threw for one.
Volleyball
Frontier wins three of four at Hornet Invitational
The Falcons (9-4) went 3-1 Saturday in Rossville, ending the tournament with a three-set, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13, win against Rossville.
Frontier swept North Miami and Clinton Central, and fell to Maconaquah.
Emma Segal collected 22 kills, 22 digs and seven aces. Emily Bell added 81 assists, 20 digs and 11 kills.
Camy Clapper (15 kills, 22 digs) and Alexis Johnson (13 kills) put together double-digit kills. Grace Kelley garnered 30 digs.