LAFAYETTE — Emma Blissett smiled wide. Courtney Gutwein grinned.
And Thomas Tullius was enveloped in a hug from Melissa Culver-Pekny.
The Falcons qualified three individuals for the New Prairie Semi-State meet on Saturday, just like last season.
This time around, Gutwein will have a teammate to start with while Tullius will go it alone. He’s fine with it.
“I feel like it went good,” Tullius said after placing 28th in 17 minutes, 46.5 seconds. “Today was a fast race, and it was a completely different course (than last year).”
Tullius led Frontier to a sixth-place finish — “again,” lamented head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny — and was the ninth of 10 individuals to qualify for semi-state. He ran at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater course as a sophomore, and remembers just two things — the pair of hills, one of which leads into the backstretch of the course; and falling on his butt as a sophomore.
“I felt the hills were easier (than I remember),” he said. “Another goal of mine was not falling this year. Two years ago here it was super muddy and I decided to take that corner (into the woods) really fast and I just landed on my butt.”
Just before that corner, coming up off the second hill, Tullius drew Culver-Pekny’s ire. Per her calculations, he was five spots out of qualifying.
“CP was yelling at me, saying, ‘You better get there,’” he said of her counsel. “She was super-nervous about me making it.”
“I remember yelling ‘Thomas, what are you doing?’” Culver-Pekny recalled. “Tullius, man, that kid. He came up that hill and he had to pass five people to make it in. I’m pretty sure I said, ‘Tullius, what are you doing? Get going.’ And he took off, and was able to get it done.”
Sawyer Richter (44, 18:25.7) and senior Arthur Zarse (46, 18:28.7) placed in the top 50 and Chase Harner (51, 18:40.7) was a second off being included. He was just behind North White’s Juan Mata Pecina, but pushed ahead of Tri-County’s Justin Kilmer in the last 100 meters. Nathan Fleury ended his career placing 56th in 18:54.6. Frontier’s final two runners, Eli Mathew (20:17.4) and Dalen Woods (20:19.7) placed 70th and 71st.
Blissett was nervous. The amphitheater was faster course, with a pair of punishing hills. She also missed out on a semi-state berth by a few seconds as a sophomore.
She was still nervous after placing 15th in 20:30.8, a second and one placement behind Twin Lakes’ Lilly Roth.
“I thought the whole race that I was always one person behind, so I kept trying to pass people,” Blissett said. “I just felt like there were so many people … I wanted to push myself more.”
Gutwein laughed: “Weren’t you like the (third) individual qualifier?”
It marked just the second time in Culver-Pekny’s half-dozen years as a coach that a Falcons girl placed in the top 20.
“That’s exciting for her,” the coach added. “Like I’ve said, she’s been working really hard all year. She missed (semi-state) last year by one place, and she wasn’t going to let that happen again. It has been in her brain for a year.”
Gutwein was also nervous. Culver-Pekny noted the senior “was very emotional” at Friday’s practice. She placed 30th in 21:32.9, and was one of the final two individuals to qualify for New Prairie.
“The whole time, I knew I was eighth or ninth, and was like, ‘OK, nobody can pass me. Just keep going,’” Gutwein said. “I’m happy that I made it. If I didn’t make it … I’d probably be crying. But now that’s for next weekend.”
Campbell Pekny was 58th (23:18.1), followed by Emma Dold (61, 23:51.2), Ashlyn Duvall (24:04.7) and the Reagans — Alexa (74, 25:22.8) and Alea (75, 25:23.9).