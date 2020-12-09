The Indiana Football Coaches Association released their All-State teams recently, and Frontier stalwarts Caleb Atkinson and Justin Schroeder were feted for their performances this season.
Atkinson was named one of four running backs for the Class 1A Senior All-State team. He joins Sheridan’s Cameron Hovey, North Decatur’s Logan Koehne and Clinton Central’s Anthony Ransford.
Atkinson ran for 1,734 yards and 20 touchdowns, an average of 193 yards per game. he threw a 30-yard touchdown pass and caught four balls for 43 yards.
“Caleb was the heart and soul of our football team, and accounted for over 80 percent of our offense this year,” head coach Troy Burgess said. “What he did at running back for us the last two years after moving from the offensive line was truly remarkable.”
Atkinson ran for 2,418 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons, and completed two passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the 2019 1A Junior All-State team.
“I am most proud of the leader that Caleb became this year,” Burgess said. “He took on this role and really excelled at it. It was a great honor to be able to coach this young man the last two years.”
Schroeder has been a two-way starter for the Falcons the past two seasons, and helped the Falcons (5-4) account for 2,822 yards and 33 touchdowns on offense.
“The sky is the limit for Justin Schroeder,” Burgess said. “He is the type of football player and person that all coaches love to have. I think this young man is going to do great things for Frontier football over the next two seasons.”
Added Schroeder, “It’s pretty exciting to see what hard work can get you. I’m blessed and hungry for more.”