Three of White County’s four cross-country teams got a preview of the New Prairie Semi-State course Saturday. Frontier’s boys finished fifth and its girls finished sixth during the Class 1A race, while Tri-County was 13th in each race.
In the Class 3A races, Twin Lakes girls finished 15th and the boys were 17th.
Thomas Tullius (15th, 18 minutes, 6 seconds) paced the Falcons’ boys, who won a tiebreaker to reach the podium as a team. Eli Mathew placed 58th in 20:21.2.
Emma Blissett (eighth, 21:29.2) and Courtney Gutwein (14th, 22:14.1) placed within the top 15 for the Falcons girls. The team was one point off reaching the podium.
Tri-County was led by Justin Kilmer (46th, 19:38.2) and Becca Brooks (24:52.7).
The Indians’ top runners were Justin Scott (52nd,18:00.2) and Lilly Roth (32nd, 21:34.2). The boys were two points ahead of Griffith.
Boys soccer
Twin Lakes 7, Delphi 0
The Indians (3-3-2) reached .500 with a rout of the Oracles on Monday in Monticello. No statistics were available as of press time.
Girls soccer
Vikings collect second win of season
North White (2-9-1) went 1-1 on Saturday, falling 99-1 to Covenant Christian and beating Oregon-Davis, 4-0. Vane Leon scored three goals on the day, and Mac Smolek added one. Loen and Veroncia Montes each made three saves against Oregon-Davis.
Rensselar Central 4, Twin Lakes 0
The Indians fell in Rensselaer on Saturday. No statistics were available as of press time.
Boys tennis
Twin Lakes 5, Rensselaer Central 0
The Indians swept the Bombers in Rensselaer on Monday. Twin Lakes (6-3, 3-0 Hoosier Conference) dropped just six games in sweeping every match. Hayden Hubbard and Jamison Ousley played at No. 1 doubles, while seniors Joe Manahan and Brant Walts layed as the No. 2 doubles team.