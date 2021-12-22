CHALMERS — After quite a long stretch without a win, the Frontier boys basketball team finally earned their first win of the season Dec. 18 by defeating South Newton, 40-37.
Both teams played the long game and held the ball, but the Falcons went into the halftime locker room with an 18-11 advantage
Fast forward to the end of the game. With only seconds left and the game tied at 37, Dayton Hoover came up with a steal and went the length of the floor for the layup and a foul.
Hoover drained the free throw to secure the Falcons' win.
“Always good to get the first win," coach Bill Bland said. "I am really happy for the boys as we asked each and every one of them to sacrifice something personal for the overall good of the team. They did just that.”
The Falcon’s shot 58% from 2-point range and 31% from 3-point range. Bland says the difference was the Falcons' ability to handle pressure and secure the ball.
"We also focused on better shot and ball distribution. This can be measured in assists and turnovers," Bland said, "which I think is the real difference in our performance. In our previous six games, we averaged over 17 turnovers a game and about three assists per game. In our win we had eight assists to 10 turnovers. (It's) not where we want to be but a great improvement from our previous games.”
South Newton senior Cy Sammons dropped in 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had two steals to lead the Rebels.
South Newton shot 37% from the field as a team.
Bland says he is excited for the Falcons' schedule after the Christmas break and wants to have time to get in the gym and improve before hitting the bulk of the conference schedule.