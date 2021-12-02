CHALMERS — It seems like the same story as 2020 with Frontier Boys Basketball team.
COVID has hit the team hard once again. The first two games of the season were postponed due to COVID and the boys are more than ready to hit the court. It has been a long time waiting for their first game.
Senior Reed Mears said he is ready to play.
“I got big expectations this year, we get better every day,” he said. “It’s going to be riveting.”
The Falcons come through with some great leadership; Juniors Dayton Hoover and Justin Schroeder along with Mears will be the leaders on the court this season.
“I think this season is going to be a lot of fun,” Schroeder said. “Everybody is really good friends and everybody comes to work hard every day.”
The Falcon’s return only two starters — Hoover and Schroder. Hoover averaged 11.5 points per game and 1.5 steals while Schroeder notched 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. They will be the Falcon’s go-to on offense.
Chase Harner, Kaleb Wagner, Grant White and Mears will contribute to the rotation as well.
“I’m really excited for this season,” Hoover said. “We’re going to win some games.”
The boys only played 18 games last season and finished with an 8-10 record. They had high hopes for the postseason but fell short to a skilled Pioneer team.
The Falcons only graduated four seniors and being young last season is working to their advantage for the upcoming year.
The Falcons will be at home for their season opener Dec. 3 against Carroll.