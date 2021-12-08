CHALMERS – Frontier’s boys basketball team is off to a rough 0-3 start to the 2021-22 season.
On Dec. 3, the Falcons fell to Carroll, 76-41. Frontier also lost to Tri-Central, 66-34, on Dec. 4, and found themselves on the short end of a 73-45 decision against Benton Central.
Against Carroll, Dayton Hoover and Justin Schroeder both had stellar nights. Hoover scored 19 points and Schroeder dropped in 20 points for the Falcons. Kaleb Wagner also chipped in three assists.
Overall, the team's shooting percentage was 39.5%.
Individual stats were not available for the other two games.
Dec. 2
North White 55, Victory Christian 54
Bentley Buschman scored 21 points and drained 9 of 12 free throws to pace the Vikings to the one-point win Dec. 2.
Nate Miller added 11 points and Hunter Pogue meshed 10 points for North White.
Dec. 3
Rossville 59, Tri-County 38
No stats reported by Tri-County
Twin Lakes 62, McCutcheon 52
Clayton Bridwell scored 26 points and Colin Seymour added 15 more as the Indians grabbed the win.
Bridwell also drained 10 of 12 free throws, grabbed three rebounds and came up with three steals.
Dec. 4
Rossville 60, North White 50
Hunter Pogue led all scorers with 14 points in the loss Dec. 4. Nate Miller and Bentley Buschman each added 12 points and six rebounds. Jeff Stevens had a game-high eight boards for the Vikings.
Benton Central 83, Twin Lakes 57
The team the Indians defeated in the sectional finals last March came back and handed Twin Lakes the lopsided loss.
Caden Harker scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Indians (2-2).
Clayton Bridwell added 15 points and four rebounds. Colin Seymour had four steals.