MONTICELLO — After a culmination in a varsity career on the mound in which Twin Lake’s Jaden Franceschina provided the Indians with a steady arm to lean on, Franceschina will now look to build off of that momentum after committing to Ancilla College.
For Franceschina, he’s had his sights set on collegiate baseball since he was younger.
“This opportunity is something I’ve always wanted since I was a little kid,” Franceschina said. “I’ve always wanted to play college baseball. I’ve spent numerous hours grinding, working on mechanics just to get this opportunity so it’s just a really blessed experience.”
With Twin Lakes, Franceschina pitched a 3.87 earned run average (ERA) his senior year along with a 3.91 ERA throughout his three seasons with the Indians.
While he and his fellow senior’s four year career was marred by the coronavirus pandemic, cutting short their 2020 season, it didn’t stop Franceschina from learning and growing for the future.
“Paying attention to detail. Coach Burton definitely pounded that into our heads starting from my freshman year. It’s definitely helped, learning throughout the game, paying attention to every little situation and learning everything I need to know,” he said.
At Ancilla, he will keep with his dominant ways on the pitcher’s mound while also seeing time at second base but in the classroom, Franceschina will major in exercise science with emphasis on sport performance
For Twin Lakes head coach Jake Burton, the work ethic of Franceschina is what stood out to him most throughout his four years.
“I think the most important thing about Franceschina is that he’s had a good work ethic to get himself to where he is. He had a good year last year, a good year this year and he led us in innings pitched this year. … He worked at it all year round. He stayed involved in our program to try and develop strength and a little bit more velocity on his fastball,” Burton said.
That work ethic was a trickle down effect from him throughout the rest of the roster as the improvements showed on the field and in their record after finishing their 2023 season, 16-12.
“I just learned how to compete and how to compete on the baseball field. … We had a pitching coach change going into my junior year and they really pounded that in. Going out there, competing and giving it your all. That’s why our record improved each year from my sophomore year on,” Franceschina said.
But, as he turns the page on his high school career, Franceschina walks away knowing that he and his fellow seniors left Twin Lakes baseball with a strong foundation for years to come.
“I think us seniors just left them with how to compete for each game and definitely your presence on the field,” Franceschina said. “I felt like we did a really good job, all three of us on the mound. We were the three main pitchers, just getting the job done and emphasizing getting in the weight room with me and the younger guys”