Jaden Franceschina rode three successful seasons on the mound as one of Twin Lake’s main arms to a commitment to play for Ancilla College this past spring.

MONTICELLO — After a culmination in a varsity career on the mound in which Twin Lake’s Jaden Franceschina provided the Indians with a steady arm to lean on, Franceschina will now look to build off of that momentum after committing to Ancilla College.

For Franceschina, he’s had his sights set on collegiate baseball since he was younger.

