INDIANAPOLIS – Four White County high school basketball players earned all-state status for their play during the 2021-22 season.
Twin Lakes’ Caden Harker and North White’s Nathan Miller, Hunter Pogue and Bentley Buschman were named March 24 to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health boys All-State squad.
Buschman, Harker, Miller and Pogue each were among the 90 players from around the state named to the Honorable Mention squad.
The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Harker, a senior for the 15-9 Indians, averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He scored 308 points in 19 games and canned 51% of his shots from the floor (115 of 225). He also drained 38 3-point shots (out of 86 shots taken for 44%) to finish his high school career with 144 triples from beyond the arc.
Pogue led North White this season with a 17 points-per-game average. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. In 25 games, Pogue, a senior, scored 425 points to finish his career with 1,381 points. He made 63 of 135 shots from 3-point range (205 total in his career) and was a 78% career free throw shooter (260 of 332). He converted 68 of 86 foul shots during the 2021-22 season (79%).
Buschman averaged 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2021-22. In 25 games, the senior scored 411 points to finish his career with 1,160 points. He also grabbed 123 rebounds and dished out 88 assists and had 88 steals.
Miller, also a senior, averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. A career 73% free throw shooter, Miller meshed 53 of 67 tosses from the charity stripe for 79%.
North White finished 21-4 overall, falling in the regional semifinals to Gary 21st Century Charter School. Twin Lakes finished 15-9, bowing out in the opening round of the sectional tournament to Maconaquah.