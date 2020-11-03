Herald Journal Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-White County cross-country teams based on conference and postseason results, with input from each program’s coach. There are seven spots on each team.
Runners of the Year Lilly Roth and Justin Scott are automatically on the first team. The following is the 2020 All-White County cross-country team.
First Team
Chase Harner, Sr., Frontier
Harrison Regional (51st, 18:40.7), Benton Central Sectional (13th, 18:51.5), Midwest Conference (Seventh, 18:28)
Quotable: “Chase was an unselfish runner this year. He really stepped up and encouraged the younger runners on our team.” — Melissa Culver-Pekny
Dominick Hernandez, Sr., North White
Harrison Regional (33, 17:55), Benton Central Sectional (Eighth, 18:23.8), Midwest Conference (11th, 18:47)
Quotable: “Dominick is one of the most dedicated athletes I’ve met. He proved to be a dominant dual-sport athlete throughout his career. Our growing cross-country program won’t be the same without him, but with the momentum he started in middle school, our teams will do great things in the future.” — Ashley Culross
Juan Mata Pecina, Soph., North White
Harrison Regional (39th, 18:07.9), Benton Central Sectional (11th, 18:42.9), Midwest Conference (First, 17:40, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “Juan’s future in cross country looks so promising. He’s only a sophomore, yet he’s running times as competitive as most seniors in our area. Even as a dedicated dual sport athlete, Juan shined as one of North White’s leading men.” — Culross
Sawyer Richter, Soph., Frontier
Harrison Regional (44th, 18:25.7), Benton Central Sectional (12th, 18:45.4), Midwest Conference (Sixth, 18:26)
Quotable: “Sawyer took a year off to play football, and this year rejoined the team and immediately found himself in the top five of our team.” — Culver-Pekny
Justin Scott, Soph.,
Twin Lakes
Thomas Tullius, Sr., Frontier
New Prairie Semi-State qualifier, Harrison Regional (28th, 17:46.5), Benton Central Sectional (Fifth, 18:03.5), Midwest Conference (Third, 18:10, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “Thomas is a true leader and a two-time semi-state qualifier. He was named on the IATCCC Academic All-State honorable mention team.” — Culver-Pekny
Arthur Zarse, Sr., Frontier
Harrison Regional (46th, 18:28.7,), Benton Central Sectional (10th, 18:34.9), Midwest Conference (Fourth, 18:21, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “Arthur has a great first mile that always found him at the top end of our team at the end of the race.” — Culver-Pekny
Second Team
Nathan Fleury, Sr., Frontier
Harrison Regional (56th, 18:54.6), Benton Central Sectional (21st, 19:18.4), Midwest Conference (13th, 19:13)
Quotable: “One of four senior boys on our team, Nathan has found success in XC and was an important part of our top five the past four years.” — Culver-Pekny
Dane Hood, Fr.,
North White
Harrison Regional (61st, 19:17.1), Benton Central Sectional (25th, 19:38.7), Midwest Conference (14th, 19:21)
Quotable: “Coming in as a freshman, Dane showed the most consistency as a runner on our team. He made good improvements throughout the season and was one we could always count on running as we needed in order to succeed as a team.” — Culross
Justin Kilmer, Soph., Tri-County
Harrison Regional (52nd, 18:41.5), Benton Central Sectional (17th, 19:10.9), Midwest Conference (10th, 18:41)
Quotable: “Justin has had the challenge of being our top runner as soon as he got to high school last year. So far he has done a great job handling that responsibility. He has also started to step more into a leadership role, which is awesome when that is coming from underclassmen.” — Ryan Harrington
Jordan Lehocky, Jr., Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (69th, 20:12.3), Benton Central Sectional (34th, 20:22), Hoosier Conference (52nd, 20:28)
Quotable: “John, Allen and Jordan were the backbone of the team — consistent and always striving to run better.” — Mark Wyant
Allen Miller, Jr.,
Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (60th, 19:13.4), Benton Central Sectional (15th, 18:57.3), Hoosier Conference (37th, 19:15)
Quotable: “John, Allen and Jordan were the backbone of the team — consistent and always striving to run better.” — Wyant
Jesus Mata Pecina, Jr., North White
Harrison Regional (50th, 18:39.7), Benton Central Sectional (19, 19:12.7), Midwest Conference (12th, 19:11)
Quotable: “Another dual sport athlete, Jesus proved to be a common deciding factor on how our team would do this season. We excelled when he was present, and he was definitely missed when he had other commitments. He’ll be a true leader next season as a senior.” — Culross
John Peters, Sr.,
Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (75th, 21:15.3), Benton Central Sectional (14th, 18:57.3), Hoosier Conference (32nd, 18:52)
Quotable: “John, Allen and Jordan were the backbone of the team — consistent and always striving to run better.” — Wyant
Girls
First Team
Emma Blissett, Jr., Frontier
New Prairie Semi-State (125th, 21:43.9), Harrison Regional (15th, 20:30.8), Benton Central Sectional (10th, 21:33.2), Midwest Conference (First, 20:56, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “After 2019’s heartache of missing semi-state by one place, Emma was determined to put in the work and have a more successful 2020 season. Her hard work paid off when she reached her goal.” — Culver-Pekny
Becca Brooks, Soph., Tri-County
Harrison Regional (51st, 22:40.7), Benton Central Sectional (18th, 23:32.4), Midwest Conference (Fourth, 22:52, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “It took about four races for her to get into great shape with how our summer went, but once she did she became our top runner consistently. Much like with Justin, she is going to be a huge asset for us moving forward as a team and I am excited to see the improvements see makes in the offseason.” — Harrington
Hannah Cosgray, Jr., North White
Harrison Regional (48th, 22:21.4), Benton Central Sectional (16th, 23:12.9), Midwest Conference (Third, 22:51, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “It was only two years ago that Hannah Cosgray was a volleyball player, but the transformation to being a competitive cross country runner has been magnificent. She sets goals and accomplishes them; I fully believe her independent drive is going to allow her to succeed even more next season.” — Culross
Courtney Gutwein, Sr., Frontier
New Prairie Semi-State (159th, 23:02.9), Harrison Regional (30th, 21:32.9), Benton Central Sectional (12th, 22:06.5), Midwest Conference (Second, 22:50, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “Courtney is a three time semi-state qualifier. She has a grit and determination that has her passing runners at the end of the race.” — Culver-Pekny
Ava Kaufmann, Fr., Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (49, 22:22.1), Benton Central Sectional (17th, 23:12.9), Hoosier Conference (33rd, 22:31)
Quotable: “Ava performed very well this year and has a lot of faster times ahead.” — Wyant
Tess Lilly, Sr.,
Twin Lakes
New Prairie Semi-State (153rd, 22:52.7), Harrison Regional (33rd, 21:36.8), Benton Central Sectional (14th, 22:41.7), Hoosier Conference (24th, 21:37)
Quotable: “Tess worked hard to make sure that she was a semi-stater again for her senior year.” — Wyant
Lilly Roth, Fr.,
Twin Lakes
Second Team
Olivia Allen, Sr.,
North White
Harrison Regional (72nd, 25:16.5), Benton Central Sectional (35th, 23:35.4), Midwest Conference (11th, 24:46)
Quotable: “As a senior and true leader of NWXC, Olivia will be deeply missed. This season wasn’t like previous ones for her, but she prevailed through the struggles to accomplish goals set at the beginning of the season.” — Culross
Guadalupe Amador, Sr., Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (66th, 24:13.0), Benton Central Sectional (30th, 23:05.4), Hoosier Conference (46th, 24:15)
Quotable: “Lupe always works hard at what she does
Ariel Davis, Soph.,
Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (53rd, 22:49.6), Benton Central Sectional (15th, 23:05.9), Hoosier Conference (36th, 22:42)
Quotable: “Ariel Davis also put in a lot of work to earn her spot on the TL team as well as the All-County team.” — Wyant
Emma Dold, Soph., Frontier
Harrison Regional (61st, 23:51.2), Benton Central Sectional (25th, 24:07), Midwest Conference (Ninth, 23:48)
Quotable: “Emma started out as our number seven runner and ended in the four slot. She continued to improve throughout the whole season.” — Culver-Pekny
Ashlynn Duvall, Soph., Frontier
Harrison Regional (62nd, 24:04.7), Benton Central Sectional (27th, 24:38.5), Midwest Conference (Seventh, 23:36, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “Ashlyn came in this year with a new sense of self and some tenacity to be in top seven.” — Culver-Pekny
Olivia Nickerson, Fr., Twin Lakes
Harrison Regional (59th, 23:38.3), Benton Central Sectional (22nd, 23:56), Hoosier Conference (44th, 24:13)
Quotable: “Olivia performed very well this year and has a lot of faster times ahead.” — Wyant
Campbell Pekny, Soph., Frontier
Harrison Regional (58th, 23:18.1), Benton Central Sectional (20th, 23:43.2), Midwest Conference (Sixth, 23:18, All-Midwest)
Quotable: “Campbell was a solid number three runner for us. This year she earned all sectional honors by placing 20th.” — Culver-Pekny
Amalee Scheitlin, Fr., Tri-County
Harrison Regional (69th, 24:31.9), Benton Central Sectional (31, 25:04.4), Midwest Conference (15th, 25:12)
Quotable: “Amalee was a pleasant surprise this season. She is not the most vocal person, but her actions speak volumes. She is an excellent leader by example and is only going to continue to improve as her confidence continues to grow.” — Harrington