MONTICELLO — Lilly Foster swung at the first pitch she saw during her at-bat in the bottom of the seventh — and it paid all kinds of dividends.
Foster’s double broke a 3-3 deadlock and earned Twin Lakes a 4-3 walk-off victory over West Lafayette.
It was all pretty simple. Peyton Applegate led off the inning with a single. Allie Wisinski reached base on an error at third when she tried to sacrifice Applegate over to second and … you know the rest.
The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second. Taylor Hodgen led off the inning with a triple. Kaitlyn Whitaker reached base when a pitch hit her, then stole second to set the stage for Imrie Sherick’s two-run single to center.
West Lafayette countered with two runs in the top of the third to tie it at 2-2, but Twin Lakes regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning on Olivia Crawn’s sacrifice fly.
West Lafayette tied it at 3-3 in the fifth when Adeline Park swiped home plate.
Kassidy Linde picked up the win inside the pitching circle for Twin Lakes. She allowed three runs on just four hits, striking out eight and walking three.
Sherick and Applegate each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Indians’ offense. Hodgen was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Applegate, Foster and Whitaker each had one stolen base.
The win improves Twin Lakes to 8-6 overall headed into this weekend’s 16-team TL Softball Invitational. In addition to the host Indians, other teams include Benton Central, Bremen, Delphi, Eastern, Faith Christian, Frankfort, Frontier, Kankakee Valley, Lewis Cass, Lowell, Munster, North Newton, Northwestern, Pioneer and West Lafayette.
Twin Lakes will play at 5:30 p.m. May 7 vs. Eastern; 9 a.m. May 8 against Frankfort; and 1 p.m. May 8 against North Newton.
Frontier will play at 5:30 p.m. May 7 against West Lafayette; 1 p.m. May 8 against Northwestern; and 3 p.m. May 8 against Kankakee Valley.
Kent Adams, TL’s athletic director, notes that games will be played ahead of scheduled times when the opportunity arises.
All of Twin Lakes’ games will be on the TL varsity softball field while all of Frontier’s contests will be played on the junior varsity softball field.
Tickets for the invitational are $5 per day or $8 for both Friday and Saturday.