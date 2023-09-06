WOLCOTT — West Central took advantage of nearly every mistake Tri-County made in a 42-8 Midwest Conference rout last Friday in Wolcott.
The Cavaliers had three turnovers, including a fumble on a kick-off early in the first quarter, in falling behind 35-0 by halftime.
Tri-County (1-2, 0-1) also had a fumble during a potential scoring drive and had a pass picked off by West Central senior Jacob Pilarski.
Trojans quarterback Connor Marlatt, meanwhile, had a flawless night, completing 13 of 13 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns and adding 64 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Pilarski gained 65 yards on 12 carries and scored a pair of TDs.
Austin Bolen caught six passes for 36 yards and two scores, Josiah Rodriguez caught a 10-yard TD pass and Christian Hughes had a 28-yard TD reception for the Trojans, who improve to 3-0 overall.
For the Cavaliers, quarterback Koby Bahler was 8 of 15 passing for 82 yards with a TD pass and an interception. Bahler also gained 45 yards on five carries.
Many of TC’s receivers struggled to catch passes all night and West Central held Jonathan Pearson — who rushed for over 200 yards in TC’s win over Attica a week earlier — to just 20 yards on eight carries.
Defensively for the Cavs, Bahler had 14 tackles with nine solos and two tackles for loss. Pearson also had 14 tackles with eight solos, Anthony McFadden had 12 tackles with nine solos and Bryce McMorrow had 11 tackles.
Drea Villarreal had seven tackles and recovered two fumbles for the Trojans.