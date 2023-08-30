North White’s varsity football team put in another dominant performance in week two as their size and physicality outmatched Frontier up front with a 44-14 final.
The win marked the second victory over the county rival Falcons in North White’s Kirk Quasebarth’s seven years with the Vikings while avenging a 20-14 loss to Frontier last season.
For Quasebarth, the formula behind riding the momentum of their o-line proved to be a winning one while also crediting a key addition to his defensive unit.
“I think the offensive line, they’re pretty young and new but I would say we were pretty dominant on the O-line. That keeps being an improvement for us,” Quasebarth said. “I think our o-line just continues to grow, get better and work as a team. Then, the addition of Chantz
McCutchen coming back on the defensive side. He had a great game and put pressure on Frontier’s QB all night.”
Following their victory, Quasebarth was named “Colts Coach of the Week” for week two by the Indiana Football Coaches Association in Region IV. Honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
Frontier marched down the field and scored on their opening drive, drawing first blood off of a Reid Duncan touchdown pass before the Vikings caught fire in the second period.
A 20-point run by North White in the second was encapsulated by rushing TDs from Eli Quasebarth followed by an 11-yard pass to the endzone from the Viking’s QB.
Coming away from Friday night’s defeat, Frontier head coach Derek Dean reflected on the complacency that plagued the Falcons in their loss.
“We started fantastic and held the ball for almost the complete first quarter,” Dean said. “Went down scored and we were up eight to nothing and then I think maybe a little complacency set in. We were able to beat them last year and I think some guys got it in their head that this was going to be the same as last year.”
But, in preparation for the opposition, Quasebarth and his team’s defense put limiting Frontier’s quarterback as objective number one.
“Number one, we had to control their QB. He’s a dynamic runner and we knew we had to keep him boxed in. Newton was another one. You gotta know where he’s lining up. He had two TDs against us because we let him get away,” he said.
Frontier’s Reid Duncan found Jason Newton for an 89-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter but the deficit was far more than the Falcons could make up as they dropped their second game of the season.
Duncan, who tallied 178 yards passing for 11-22 completions and two touchdowns, had a preview of just how dynamic of a player he can be in the pocket.
“I think in week one, he let the nerves get to him but this week, he did a good job of staying composed. … Against North White, he was able to stay composed. There was a couple of times where he scrambled out and made really good passes just from a standpoint of being composed, understanding what’s going on and then just being able to execute when things aren’t going the right way,” Dean said.
While adding that elements of his offense need to work in cohesion to see their run game start to blossom.
“Consistency up front and from our running backs and our QB running the football. … The running backs hitting the holes when they’re supposed to, trusting the play is going to develop that way and having patience.”
North White’s claim to victory on Friday was behind their rushing attack as Eli Quasebarth ran for 269 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns while C.J. Hunt registered 121 yards and one TD.
The Vikings host Winamac on Friday while Frontier plays at home against Noblesville Home School.