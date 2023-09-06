Led by head coach Kevin O’Shea in his first year with Twin Lakes football, the Indians have started their season with a 2-1 start after easing past their first two opponents before dropping their first game of the season to Tippecanoe Valley on Friday.
Reflecting on the opening weeks of the season, O’Shea noted the steps his team has taken throughout.
“Our young kids are starting to grow up a little bit and our older kids are starting to understand the level of play it takes to have success in our conference,” he said.
Twin Lakes began their season with a 37-14 victory over Northwestern, a game in which CJ Brummett rushed for the team’s first two scores of the contest while quarterback Ethan Need threw for 114 yards passing on nearly 60% completion.
At quarterback, Need continues to find his way as the Indian’s varsity starting QB.
“He doesn’t let the little things eat at him so much anymore. As a QB, you’ve got to have short term memory because you’re going to throw incomplete passes. … We put a lot more on our QBs and he’s shouldered that. He’s a smart kid and he’s got a long way to go but he knows it and as long as our kids get a little bit better every week then that’s what we’re looking for,” O’Shea said.
Those moments of comfortability continued to show in week two against Delphi, a 28-7 victory, where Need opened the game with a 32 yard touchdown pass to draw first blood while ultimately throwing for 184 yards and three TDs.
As their offense continues to make strides, however, the defensive side of the ball will continue to rely on their experience up front while looking to make adjustments after losing Dakota Van Weelden for the remainder of the year to injury.
“Since week one, our secondary has played really well except for a hiccup here and there,” O’Shea said. “Where we’ve been most consistent is upfront. That’s where most of our experience is. … There will have to be some young people step up and take over for what Dakota (Van Weelden) gave us because he had a great motor.”
In their week three matchup on the road at Tippecanoe Valley, the Indians struggled from the jump as the opposition jumped out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter before continuing to add to Twin Lake’s deficit with a 21-point second quarter.
Need threw for 161 yards in the loss while upfront, they were stopped short in their run game throughout the night.
O’Shea believes that as they move forward next with a road game at Rensselaer (2-1) and beyond, consistency and work ethic will be the roster’s building blocks.
“For the most part, we won the two games we were supposed to win and lost the game we were supposed to lose and the thing they take from that is consistency and making great effort are the things that can help you be successful,” he said.