MONON — All it took was one half for North White’s varsity football team to wake up.
From that point forward, it was all Vikings as they outscored Taylor at home on Friday, 24-6 in the second half for their season opening win with a final of 38-12.
“First half, we had a lead but I don’t think we played up to our capability,” said North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth. “We were a little out of tune on offense and defensively, we gave up a TD. We had a big score before half and that gave us some momentum and we came out and played extremely well in the second half.”
Quarterback Eli Quasebarth drew first blood in the first quarter when he broke loose from the pocket for a 69-yard rushing touchdown followed by a two point conversion from Landen Foulks for an early eight point lead.
Taylor didn’t stay down for long, however, as they got on the board in the second period with a four yard rush and score before the Vikings took an eight point lead into halftime after Quasebarth hooked up with Liam Siburcrist for a 17-yard receiving TD.
Reflecting on his QB’s play, Quasebarth credited the overall improvement of his group of receivers as one of the catalysts for a strong showcase within the Viking’s offensive game on Friday.
“Eli (Quasebarth) did a nice job on Friday night both ways but a lot of that comes from the improvement of our receivers. Our receivers have really stepped up. Liam Siburcrist, Kade DeBoard and Landen Foulks, those three have worked hard all summer in the passing game, running their routes and I think that had improved with Eli’s game. That’s why he was successful in throwing the ball,” he said.
Quasebarth went 11 for 15 from the pocket while rushing for 129 yards on the ground and notching three scores.
Three straight TDs to start the second half gave the Vikings the cushion they needed to secure their week one win.
North White notched 274 total yards of offense compared to 200 from Taylor as the Vikings limited the opposition to one score late in the fourth quarter.
Quasebarth touched on their matchup from last season against Taylor as a reminder of what went into planning for their home opener.
“From watching their scrimmage, they have a dynamic kid playing QB (Javionne Harris) and he can run. We knew we had to contain him, our linebackers had to stay and compete, be aggressive and stop the big runs. The year before, it was a close game because we let him have big, long runs,” Quasebarth said.
North White will travel to Frontier on Friday for their Midwest Conference opener.