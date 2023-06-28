Operating as a force on the gridiron for Frontier’s varsity football team for years, Justin Schroeder will now look to be that same kind of spark elsewhere after committing to Taylor football where he will continue his playing career with the Trojans.
After his first visit to Upland, Schroeder knew from the jump that Taylor was different from other schools he had considered.
“I committed pretty early on. I was talking to a few other schools at the time but I visited Taylor with my dad and I told him on the way home that it just felt so much different than any other school I’d been to,” he said.
While adding the overall community feel of Taylor University provided him with the assurance that Trojans football was where he wanted to call home.
“I kind of really quickly fell in love with the coaching staff and the community that’s built there. If you talk to anybody that’s been a part of that or has gone there before, they’ll tell you the exact same thing that the community there is amazing.”
As a senior, Schroeder led the team defensively with 114 total tackles while the Falcons finished the season with a 4-6 record overall.
At times throughout Schroeder’s four years with the Falcons, Frontier struggled to accumulate Ws but head coach Derek Dean believes that wins or losses aside, Schroeder is going to prove he belongs when he steps onto the field with his fellow Trojans.
“I think a lot of people have discounted Justin (Schroeder) because of where he played high school football. But, I’ve been around football players my whole life and this kid’s for real and people are going to find out really quickly that this kid is for real,” Dean said.
For Schroeder, however, his approach has always been one to worry less about those on the outside and take advantage of those with him in the locker room and on the field.
“Really the bottom line I feel like is I just love football and always have,” Schroeder said. “It doesn’t matter to me how people are seeing me. I’m always just glad I’m able to go out there with people I’ve built relationships with and people I love.”
Schroeder considered the University of Indianapolis as well but Taylor’s first impression ultimately left a lasting one.
At Taylor, Schroeder will study accounting with a minor in sports management.
Looking back on his time at Frontier, Schroeder believes that the familial bond that many of his teams took on proved to be one of the most valuable lessons he learned.
“One of the most important things I learned in all of athletics was leadership from the top to the bottom and being able to involve underclassmen in ways that sometimes can be hard. … I feel like involving everyone makes the team so much better as a whole and makes it so much better for teams to stick, glue and ultimately make the team better,” he said.