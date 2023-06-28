Committing to Taylor

Frontier's Justin Schroeder commits to Taylor University before graduating from high school this spring. He will study accounting with a minor in sports management.

Operating as a force on the gridiron for Frontier’s varsity football team for years, Justin Schroeder will now look to be that same kind of spark elsewhere after committing to Taylor football where he will continue his playing career with the Trojans.

After his first visit to Upland, Schroeder knew from the jump that Taylor was different from other schools he had considered.

