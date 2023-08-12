MONON — Another year stronger along with reps at the varsity level could prove to pay dividends for North White’s varsity football team this season as a reloaded roster prepares for a week one matchup that is fast approaching for the Vikings.
After graduating three seniors from a year ago, the time spent in the weight room and on the practice field has shown itself to be beneficial as head coach Kirk Quasebarth reflects on his current roster.
“I see the growth. Some of our players have wholly improved from last year. … The experience they gained last year will make them a better player this year. Especially in the secondary, where we struggled last year. We’ll be much better and I think the other area is our O line which will do a better job too. I just see us being stronger there and more physical than last year,” he said.
North White finished 5-4 last season before having their postseason cut short early on by top 10 ranked Carroll.
But, for the Vikings to stack up wins, they will look to expand and grow their offense, something that Quasebarth and Co. have put time into this offseason.
“CJ Hunt is a pretty dynamic runner for us. He’s a north-south guy so our offense is basically with CJ and Eli (Quasebarth). We’ve got to be able to throw the ball,” Quasebarth said. “We’ve got some big receivers and we want to get that passing game going more this year and not just let teams put eight guys in the box and stop our run game.”
All four of Quasebarth’s targets from 2023 return this season including leader in receiving yards, Kade Deboard.
Eli Quasebarth returns behind center this season after compiling over 1200 yards through the air and on the ground while CJ Hunt will lineup as their featured back as he looks to build off of a sophomore season in which he tallied nearly 1200 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Another bonus to their offensive game is the depth and improvement that has been had at the O-line.
“We graduated one offensive lineman and then his little brother (Andrew Sherrick) is going to take his place so it’s a family affair. … Andrew (Sherrick) has had a really good off-season. He’s spent the entire offseason in the weight room,” Quasebarth said.
“We have some newcomers too that while working hard in practice have opened our eyes too and I think we’ll be better on the offensive line this year than we were last year.”
While adding that their improvement at depth is something that will pay off this season as well.
“Having basically 20 players last year, guys went both ways and that makes it tough at 1A football when guys aren’t coming off the field and they don’t get breaks,” Quasebarth said.
“We’re hoping this year we can supplement that. We have some areas where we know that definitely on the D line and O line that we have some pieces and that will help us be a little fresher.”
Defensively, Hunt returns as the team’s leader in tackles from ‘23 with 128 while North White returns four other leaders in stops with Ben Sherrick and Quasebarth adding a presence to the Viking’s defensive side of the ball.
As they continue to perfect all elements of their game in preparation for their home opener against Taylor on August 18, Quasebarth and his team are focused on making an impact in not just the Midwest Conference but in Sectional 43 as well.
“Finishing at the top of the conference, winning sectional games. Those are always at the top of our list. … I think when it all comes down to it, playing your best football when you get to sectional and trying to win games, get yourself into that championship game and then who knows what can happen?” Quasebarth said.