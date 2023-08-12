North White practice

File photo

North White’s Eli Quasebarth hands off to CJ Hunt during a previous North White’s football camp in Monon.

 File photo

MONON — Another year stronger along with reps at the varsity level could prove to pay dividends for North White’s varsity football team this season as a reloaded roster prepares for a week one matchup that is fast approaching for the Vikings.

After graduating three seniors from a year ago, the time spent in the weight room and on the practice field has shown itself to be beneficial as head coach Kirk Quasebarth reflects on his current roster.

Tags