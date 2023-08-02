Spartans vs Cavaliers

The North Newton Spartans spar with Tri-County Cavaliers in the opening scrimmage kick off for the 2022 season.

 File Photo

WOLCOTT — Coming off of a season in which Tri-County’s varsity football team went 2-8 overall, the Cavaliers approached the offseason with a renewed sense of focus and vigor while second year head coach Jake West and Co. settled into their roles after taking the position late in the offseason last season.

“Stepping into the role late last year, we didn’t have a chance to evaluate what some of the weaknesses were,” West said. “We had a full year to reflect on those from a player and coach standpoint on things we wanted to fix and get better at. … This offseason was huge for that and we’ve seen tremendous things across the board.”

