WOLCOTT — Coming off of a season in which Tri-County’s varsity football team went 2-8 overall, the Cavaliers approached the offseason with a renewed sense of focus and vigor while second year head coach Jake West and Co. settled into their roles after taking the position late in the offseason last season.
“Stepping into the role late last year, we didn’t have a chance to evaluate what some of the weaknesses were,” West said. “We had a full year to reflect on those from a player and coach standpoint on things we wanted to fix and get better at. … This offseason was huge for that and we’ve seen tremendous things across the board.”
West served as a varsity assistant for Tri-County in 2020 and 2021 while also spending two years on the sideline of Madison High School before coming to work with the Cavs.
But, while he and his staff are acclimated with the group they were working with after a ’23 season filled with growth, his team bought in fully when it came to strength, conditioning and all things weight room related.
“We put a huge emphasis on the winter and spring. The thing we kept harping on was games aren’t won or lost in August, they’re won or lost in January or December so getting kids in here and developed in the weight room,” he said.
“The X’s and O’s will take care of themselves. If you get enough reps at play, you become proficient at running that play eventually but there’s no substitute for strength and speed.”
While their roster will be another year faster and stronger, their ability offensively also is replenished as many of their skill position players come back for another season including senior quarterback Koby Bahler along with leading receivers Bryce McMorrow and Riley Hughes.
“Overall, on the offensive side, we have a lot of things to be excited about,” West said. “Koby Bahler comes back for his senior year and he’s one of the most complete players that I’ve ever coached. … Surrounding him, we bring back four starters on the line.”
“The best part of it all is we’ve got all of this returning experience almost all of them have another year after this.”
Running back Jonathan Pearson looks to build off of his sophomore season while Anthony McFadden transfers in from Twin Lakes as the Indian’s second leading receiver from last season.
Bahler will continue to be a dual threat behind center with his arm and legs after rushing for a team high 54.7 yards per game a year ago.
Tri-County will open the season with back to back road games on August 18 and 25 at Covington and Attica before hosting their home opener on September 1 versus West Central.
Defensively, the Cavs see a similar reload of talent while Pearson and Bahler return as the team’s leaders in tackles after graduating three of their top four from 2023.
After winning just two games and losing two others by a one score differential last season, West and the Cavaliers are focused on flipping the script when it comes to closing out tight games while continuing to build for the future.
“For me, it’s learning to compete. The hardest thing in sports is learning how to win. It’s a skill you can’t practice, you have to learn how to do it. … For us, if we can learn how to compete and win those close games, that to me shows a step forward that we’re taking advantage of those moments and exist and from there, the skill will catch up,” West said.