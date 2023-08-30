ATTICA — Jonathan Peason gained 234 yards on 26 carries and scored five touchdowns in Tri-County’s 46-22 road win at Attica last Friday.
It was the first win for the Cavaliers, who managed 298 rushing yards in the contest. TCHS quarterback Koby Bahler added 81 yards through the air on 4 of 14 passing with an interception.
Anthony McFadden caught all four of Bahler’s passes for 81 yards.
Attica quarterback Dane Goris threw for 317 yards, completing 24 of 35 passes with three touchdowns. Kyle Stamper had six catches for 121 yards and a score.
Defensively, Kevin Martinez had 17 tackles for the Cavs, including 12 solos and six tackles for loss. Noah Pratt added 13 tackles with nine solos and Bahler and Pearson had 11 tackles each. Pearson had five of his team’s 14.5 sacks, with Gabe Sanders collecting 5.5 sacks.
Despite running for his life most of the night, Goris still gained 71 yards on 17 carries. Attica had just 79 rushing yards on the night.
The Cavaliers (1-1) return to action Friday when they host unbeaten West Central (2-0) in a Midwest Conference showdown. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m., EST.