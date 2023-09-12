While points and yards came in abundance on Friday night when North White hosted Tri-County (1-3, 0-2), it was the Vikings who came up big yet again after overcoming a first quarter deficit for a 56-30 victory.
No. 14 in Class A North White (4-0, 2-0) tallied 445 yards on the ground in their fourth win of the season but in setting up their victory, the Vikings began by preparing for the opposition’s offensive attack.
“The focus we worked on was around their running back (Jonathan Pearson) and containing him, tackling him low, getting to him in the backfield before he gets up and going. The other was on our defensive ends and making sure they put pressure on (Koby) Bahler and keeping him contained, not letting him get out and run,” head coach Kirk Quasebarth said.
A 56-yard run to the endzone by Eli Quasebarth drew first blood for the Vikings but Tri-County didn’t stay down for long as they ran off three TDs in the first quarter including a 39-yard passing touchdown from Bahler to Anthony McFadden followed by runs of 30 yards or more for touchdowns from Jonathan Pearson.
Cavaliers head coach Jake West reflected on his team’s hot start while noting that injuries and the continual pace of North White made it difficult for them to rally.
“Overall, it was a good game. We started out fast and then we had some unfortunate injuries in the second quarter. We lost momentum and then North White, they’re a well coached team, they took that momentum and ran with it,” West said.
Pearson led the Cavs with 232 yards rushing along with three TDs while also registering a team high 11 tackles.
Following Tri-County’s third score in the first quarter, the Vikings matched with a 24-yard run and score from Quasebarth and never looked back.
North White went on to register seven unanswered TDs along with a safety before the Cavs could match.
Quasebarth touched on what has made his team’s offense click thus far this season while the Vikings sit at No. 23 overall in the state for offensive averages (43.5 ppg).
“There are things we’re trying to set up our there within our offense. We want to make sure the defense has to worry about many different aspects of it rather than focus on a couple of guys. … We just go out and play football and try to make things happen,” he said.
While adding that the cohesion between his skill players has been influential as well.
“We’ve just had lots of success and Eli (Quasebarth) has had success with C.J. (Hunt), Kade DeBoard and a lot of those kids. They’ve been playing together since fourth grade and they work hard and put the time and effort in.”
Quasebarth finished the night with 308 yards on the ground and six TDs followed by 114 and one score from C.J. Hunt.
For the Cavs, the ability to hold pace with a high caliber team like North White in the first half gives his team belief moving forward.
“It gives a lot of confidence,” West said. “We explain to them all the time that they have the potential to be really good and for a number of them, they have to see it first before they believe it and I think getting to see it on Friday, even if it was for a short amount of time, it solidified that belief.”
North White will travel to Wes-Del on Friday while Tri-County will host South Newton.