MONTICELLO — Twin Lake’s varsity football team is heading into the 2024 season with a new head coach, a different system on both sides of the ball and new expectations that should see them reap rewards in the wins category.
With Kevin O’Shea leading the charge, the Indians are in good hands as he brings 31 years as a head coach to the table including his most recent stop at North Central along with leading Lafayette Central Catholic to five state championships in eight seasons from 2008 to 2017.
But, while there have been adjustments throughout both sides of the ball this offseason, O’Shea noted that terminology and the way they have been able to communicate goals between coaches and players has stayed the same, allowing for a quicker upstart to the preseason.
“Football has a lot of different language in it and sometimes, if you go from one program to the next, it’s like going from English to French. This way, our guys are going from English to basically English and it’s made the teaching aspect much easier,” he said.
And as their systems change offensively and defensively, so too do the expectations in the locker room.
“In my world, players play on Friday nights and we’ve got to put our best foot forward and the 45 kids with us right now have bought into what we’re selling. I’m probably a little more intense than what they’ve been used to in the past and they’ve done a good job of adjusting to it,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea takes over for Kevin Sayler who coached the Indians for three seasons including last year’s 1-9 finish.
Offensively, Twin Lakes looks to start by returning talent on their o-line in Sam Smolek, Jackson Craig and Carson Purcell as they provide time and protection for sophomore quarterback Ethan Need.
Need will look to link up with receiving weapons in Adyn Venters, Leo Dellinger, Tate Goyer and Landon Arthur.
“Ethan (Need) is a very smart young man. He picks things up quickly and is probably harder than himself than I am,” O’Shea said. “I’ve been in charge of my QBs since ’98. … Ethan is one of those kids that as he begins to grow and understand the position, he will just get better and better.”
Throughout his tenure, O’Shea has coached 13 All-State quarterbacks.
Twin Lakes opens the season against Northwestern at home on Friday before playing on the road for the next three weeks.
However, as they look to turn the tide throughout the program, O’Shea believes that a team first mentality will provide them with the best first step forward.
“The culture that I want our kids to understand is that they are responsible not only to themselves but their teammates, their coaches, it’s a whole community thing. If you’re worried just about you, that’s not good enough,” he said.
“You need to be worried about our family, the football family. You’ve got to be able to self sacrifice and do what’s best for the team first and what’s best for you second.”