MONON — Bringing back the football jamboree to kick off the season, N. White Vikings hosted five high school teams in the Midwest Conference, both North and South Newton, Frontier. West Central and Tri-County. On Friday night, each team played for one quarter starting at the 40 yard line and advancing towards the goal line.
Officials used the 40-second play clock mechanics and the teams were given the opportunity to try for a first down within the first three plays, if not the ball returned to the 40 yard line. It they made a first down, then they continued toward the goal line. There was no kicking downs. Coaches were allowed to use their allotted time on offense to instruct their players.