KENTLAND — Behind 400 yards rushing, the Tri-County Cavaliers improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Midwest Conference with a 56-18 victory over South Newton Friday night.
"We just found our groove running the ball tonight," said Tri-County coach Mark Gretencord. "I think we only passed the ball two times tonight because the running game was working so well. Give credit to our offensive line, they did a fantastic job of opening up the holes and I'm just so proud of our team for the way that they came back after a disappointing loss last week.
Junior Korbin Lawson did most of the damage for the Cavaliers in the first half as the Rebels battled to keep it competitive early on.
Lawson got the scoring started on a quarterback keeper that he took up the middle of the South Newton defense, breaking several tackles before finding the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown run.
On a broken play, Xavier Cantrell picked up the loose ball and connected with Payton Stark for the 2-point conversion and the Cavaliers were up 8-0 just three minutes into the game.
The Rebels answered with a scoring drive of their own that covered 72 yards on 10 plays. The drive ended when a fumble was recovered in the end zone by Korbin Cruz for the South Newton score. The 2-point conversion failed and with 6:27 to play in the opening quarter, Tri-County led 8-6.
South Newton got the ball immediately back with an onside kick, but the Rebels drive couldn't pick up a first down and Tri-County took over on downs at their own 43-yard line.
Lawson earned his second touchdown of the day just six plays later as he again broke through the middle of the Rebel defense and used a strong stiff arm to clear his way to paydirt. The 29-yard touchdown run was followed with a successful PAT and the Cavaliers led 15-6 with just more than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
South Newton was able to pick up a couple of first downs on their next possession but the drive stalled around the Tri-County 32-yard line as the Cavalier defense forced another turnover on downs.
Just three plays later and Lawson was in the end zone celebrating his third rushing touchdown of the day, this time he found a hole and outran the Rebel defense for a 64-yard touchdown run. With the PAT, Tri-County was up 22-6 at the 9:15 mark of the second quarter.
Focused on keeping the game close, South Newton was able to put together another scoring drive on its next possession. the 61-yard, 12-play drive was capped off with a 7-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kayden Cruz to younger brother Korbin. The 2-point conversion failed and the Rebels trailed 22-12 with 4:45 left to play in the first half.
Perfect time management by the Cavaliers resulted in a 58-yard scoring drive that was finished off when Stark powered his way for a 5-yard touchdown run with just 11.4 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT gave Tri-County a 29-12 lead, which they took into the locker room at the break.
South Newton received the kickoff to start the second half, and like they have done many times this season, opened up the third quarter with a drive that resulted in points.
The Rebels moved the ball 73 yards on 12 plays with Kayden Cruz putting the exclamation point on with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. The highlight of the drive was a 20-yard pass completion from Kayden Cruz to Kane Sell on fourth down that kept the possession going.
The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful but Tri-County's lead was reduced to 29-18 with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers broke open the game by scoring the next four touchdowns en route to the 38-point win.
Lawson added his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, this time for 27 yards out at the 3:31 mark of the third quarter, and Cantrell found the end zone with an 8-yard run with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter.
"Korbin had a fantastic game, he's a special kid and we make fun of him sometimes because he's a little you know short on stature and but he can hide behind that line and then he just sneaks out and he's so fast," said Gretencord
A 2-yard touchdown run by Logan Schneidt and a 12-yard touchdown run by Brayden Lanoue rounded out the scoring.
For South Newton Kayden Cruz was 11 of 22 passing for 86 yards with a touchdown and he also rushed the ball 28 times for 130 yards.
"That Cruz kid, number 24, is a fantastic athlete," added Gretencord. "He broke open some plays and I know one got called back due to penalty, but he played well. We knew he was gonna be running the ball and getting the bulk of the carries, but he can also pass the ball on you. He is such a good weapon for them."
Korbin Cruz caught six passes for 59 yards, and Trevor Hoeferlin rushed for 42 yards on seven carries.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 0-3 on the season and 0-3 in the Midwest Conference.