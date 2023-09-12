Congratulations to Carroll (Flora) head coach Blake Betzner who was named
the IFCA Region IV representative for the "Colts Coach of the Week"
for Week 4.
The Cougars defeated county rival Delphi 39-0 on September 8 to improve to
4-0 on the season.
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high
school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high
school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree for the state award. All high school head coaches in the state are eligible
regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.