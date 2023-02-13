The four White County high school coaches and/or athletic directors nominated 10 players from their teams for the All-County Football Team. After all nominations were in, they were then asked to vote for their top 15 choices (not including their own players). Votes were tallied and the top 20 were chosen for the team and the rest of the players received Honorable Mentions.
This year’s All-County Football Team for White County are:
1. Justin Schroeder: Frontier
The Player of the Year is Frontier’s Justin Schroeder. Schroeder, a senior, is a guard and a linebacker. This past season, he had 45 pancakes, 79 solo tackles, 35 assisted tackles, three pass break ups and one interference.
2. Saige Brandt: Twin Lakes
Brandt is a senior with the position of running back. He has been named to the All-Hoosier Conference, All-Lafayette Area team and had 900 rushing years with Ave and five touchdowns.
3. Tie:
Caleb Turner: Twin Lakes
CJ Hunt: N. White
Turner, a senior, is a defensive back. He has been named to the All-Hoosier Conference, All-Lafayette Area team and had two interceptions and 35 tackles.
Hunt, a junior, is a running back/linebacker. For offense he has had 203 carries, 1,122 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. For defense, he has 128 tackles, 61 solo, 16.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was named to the 2022 All-Midwest Conference Team, 2022 All-Lafayette Area Team as the defensive team MVP and captain.
4. Jessup Hunt: Frontier
Hunt is a senior playing the positions of guard and defensive tackle. For the 2022 season, he had 13 solo tackles, 26 assisted, three tackles for loss and was second best offensive lineman.
5. Elijah Quasebarth: N. White
Quasebarth is a junior and played as quarterback and safety. In offense, he had a passing record of 30/76 for 425 yards, two touchdowns. In rushing, he had 139 carries for 806 yards with 16 touchdowns. In defense, he had 66 tackles, 40 solo, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and three caused fumbles. He was named to the 2022 All Midwest Conference team, 2022 All-Lafayette Area Team as the Offense MVP and captain.
6. Luke Sherrick: N. White
Sherrick, a senior, played as offense and defense tackle. As best offensive lineman, he worked hard coming off ACL surgery in 2021. He played a major role in the Vikings rushing for over 2,000 yards in 2022. In defense, he had 33 tackles, 10 solo, two fumble recoveries and one caused fumble. He was named captain on the 2022 All Midwest Conference team.
7. CJ Brummett: Twin Lakes
Brummett is a junior and held the position of running back and line back. In the 2022 season, he had 59 tackles, with an average of 8.4 tackles per game. He received honorable mention on the All-Hoosier Conference Team.
8. Selvin Portillo: N. White
Portillo, a junior, played guard/n guard and is a 3-year letter winner at offensive guard. He played a major role in rushing for over 2,000 yards in 2022. For defense, he had 64 tackles, 31 solo, 18 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, six caused fumbles. In kicking, he had 21/25 extra points, one 34 yd field goal and three touchbacks on kick offs.
9. Kade DeBoard: N. White
DeBoard is a junior with the positions of wide receiver, defensive back and punter. In offense, he had 22 receptions for 321 yds and one TD. For defense, he had 45 tackles, 30 solo, two tackles for loss and one interception. In punting, DeBoard had 21 punts for 741 yds, 35.3 avg,, with six inside the 20. He was named to the All Lafayette Area Team.
10. Zach Wells: Frontier
Wells, a senior, is an inside linebacker with 39 solo tackles and 53 assisted. He had four tackles for loss and one sack.
11. Hunter Musall: Twin Lakes
Hunter Musall is a senior with the position of offensive linebacker. He started all 10 games, and helped the team average 4.4 per carry.
12. Jonathan Pearson: Tri-County
More from this section
Pearson is a sophomore running back/linebacker. He had 39 carries for 161 yds and 3 TDs. He had 99 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interference, two forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered and one defensive TD. He was the defensive captain.
13. Koby Bahler: Tri-County
Bahler is a junior and is a quarterback and safety. He is 57/136 in 719 yds passing, four TDs, 90 carries for 547 yds, five touchdowns, 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass break ups and 1 forced fumble. He is Tri-County’s MVP.
14. Carson Purcell: Twin Lakes
Purcell is a sophomore and plays offensive lineman. He received honorable mention for the All Hoosier Conference team.
15. Tyson Jordan: Tri-County
Jordan, a senior, played offensive and defensive lineman. He had a total of 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack and two fumbles recovered.
16. Reid Duncan: Frontier
Duncan is a sophomore and played quarterback. He had 126 carries for 565 yds, eight rushing TDs, 96 completions for 1,216 yds and nine TDs.
17. Eric Minick: Tri-County
Eric Minick is a senior. He played defensive end, safety and wide receiver. He had 109 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, one sack and two fumbles recovered.
18. Jason Newton: Frontier
Newton is a sophomore playing wide receiver and safety. He had three receiving TDs, 65 catches for 670 yds, 25 carries for 55 yds, 46 solo tackles, 11 assisted, five pass break ups and one sack.
19. Kaedon Dishon: Twin Lakes
Dishon is a senior line backer. He had 39 tackles with an average of 7.8 tackles per game, and six tackles for loss.
Honorable Mention:
JP Schemerhorn: Tri-County
Schemerhorn is a senior running back/linebacker. He had 119 carries for 521 yds, five receives for 101 yds, five rushing TDs, 68 total tackles, one sack, two pass break ups and two fumbles recovered.
Ben Sherrick: N. White
Sherrick is a sophomore playing the positions of running back/line backer. He had 79 tackles, 29 solo, three tackles for loss and two caused fumbles.
Brock Wasson: Frontier
Wasson is a senior and played the positions of wide receiver and center back. He had 20 solo tackles, eight assisted, one interception, four pass break ups, 21 catches for 326 yds. and 3 TDs.
Tanner Coble: Twin Lakes
Coble, a junior, is an outside linebacker. He started nine games and helped his team average 4.4 per carry. He was the OL player of the year for the team.
Michael Lohrman: Twin Lakes
Lohrman is a junior, playing defensive end with 47 tackles, five sacks and four hurries.
Jacob Oliver: Twin Lakes
Oliver is a senior. He was a running back/wing/linebacker with 298 rushing years, 4.5 avg, and three TDs.