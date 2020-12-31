Football Offensive AOY: Caleb Atkinson's strong work ethic guided Frontier

CHALMERS — What is best for the team.
In third grade, Caleb Atkinson was placed at right tackle. He joked, “I was the biggest kid, always” but followed with the mantra stated above — Atkinson just wanted to do what was best for his team at the time.
It remained his slogan through his youth and prep life, and led to a two-year stint in the Falcons’ backfield in which he ran for 2,418 yards and 31 touchdowns and earned first-team All-State spots on the Indiana Football Coaches Association Junior (2019) and Senior (2020) teams.
Atkinson’s 1,734 rush yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior tailback accounted for 74 percent of the team’s rush yardage and 69 percent of its rush scoring. He also netted 75 percent (24) of Frontier’s 2-point conversions and had a hand in 64 percent (1,807) of the Falcons total offensive yardage.
Counting his one 30-yard pass completion that resulted in a score, Atkinson had a hand in 68 percent (21 of 31 touchdowns) of the Falcons’ offensive scoring. For that sort of production, along with his abilities as a leader and teacher amongst his peers, he was voted White County Offensive Player of the Year for 2020.
“It’s really a kind of a testament or tribute to him,” Frontier head coach Troy Burgess said. “He’s made himself into a very good football player — and he was a good football player as a freshman and sophomore, what he did as a lineman.
“But what he did as a junior and senior, to me, was very impressive. That’s a lot of credit to him.”
When Burgess landed in Chalmers two years ago with an idea to reshape the Class 1A program, it required Atkinson to say again, “I knew I had to do what was best for my team.”
The longtime prep coach (125 wins, 21 years) has always run an I-formation based offense. It took South Putnam to a pair of sectional championships in the 2010s, and Evansville Central all the way to a Class 4A state championship game appearance in 2018.
“I knew we had Treven Girard back as a tailback,” Burgess recalled of the 2019 preseason. “We came out early on in that scrimmage and tried to do some things with just a single back, and I didn’t like it.
“To run the I, you better have a good fullback. Watching Caleb run and move the way he did, he was a natural fit to move to the backfield. He and I talked, and he was excited about making the change.”
Atkinson concurred.
“I knew I had to do what was best for my team. I had to step up and be a role model and a leader for the younger kids,” he said. “I’ve always wanted the ball, so I took that up immediately. Without hesitation, without a doubt. I was excited about it, and I knew I could do it.”
The excitement was fervent throughout the program.
“I thought, ‘We can really do things with (Caleb and Treven) back in the backfield,’” sophomore offensive lineman Justin Schroeder said. “I felt it would have worked out every well, and it did.”
Atkinson was a two-time All-Midwest Conference offensive lineman his first two years, so the position change didn’t require much transition. The fundamental theme of a fullback is the same as a lineman — put a helmet on another helmet and push people out of the way. Yet there were things Atkinson was tasked with improving.
“The biggest thing I had to adjust was being more versatile. I had to be able to have better field vision, that was a big thing,” he said. “I’m 230 pounds and I’m 6-2, so I knew I could run people over. That wouldn’t be a problem.
“But being able to juke and make cuts like a running back should do, that was something I had to work on.”
Results were immediate. Frontier’s first game of the 2019 season was a 44-0 win against Anderson Prep. Atkinson broke 100 yards (102) and scored four touchdowns.
“The rest is history. It obviously worked for what we do,” Burgess said with a slight chuckle. “I think that move was very natural, and I think our guys picked up on that real quickly. It seemed like it was a pretty seamless transition.”
Atkinson’s production at the new spot was a season-long effort to blend footwork, agility and speed. It resulted in being named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 1A Junior team as a running back, among other accolades.
Everyone knew what came next — Atkinson led the program in rushing yards as a fullback, and was a natural fit to move into the tailback spot with Girard’s graduation.
“I knew Treven and I were just as good as each other, and I knew it was my turn to take advantage of that situation,” Atkinson said.
Added Schroeder, “We all expected that, all had faith in that. It’s what we were hoping for, too. We knew he could (make the transition).”
First game out, Atkinson ran for 326 yards and three scores in a 36-18 win against Attica. He collected three rushing scores in four separate contests, and ran for 100-plus yards in all but one game. As Atkinson helped the Falcons open the year 3-0, he also looked at a MaxPreps statistics page one day to find out he led the entire state in rushing.
“It was a little bit of a shock, but I knew I had to be up there after rushing for 300 yards in the first game,” he said. “That didn’t faze me. I don’t want to say it shocked me, but it was a nice surprise.”
Atkinson finished the season tied for ninth place in rush yards. He was fifth in yards per game (192.7), eighth at 6.9 yards per carry and ninth in carries (253; one off eighth place). He also earned a second IFCA All-State team nod, this time on the Class 1A Senior team, as well as his fourth All-Midwest first team placement and second straight All-White County first team offense placement.
“We talked at the end of junior year,” Burgess recalled. “‘We’re moving you from fullback to tailback. Even though the fullback is a huge part of our offense, now that ball is going to be in your hands a lot more. Some nights, 30-plus carries.’”
It happened four times, and was close to happening eight. Atkinson never wavered because, in the words of Burgess, “If you’re going to be the focal point, you better be the leader. And he embraced it.”
Being the leader took on a little more meaning this season. The coronavirus pandemic quashed what was a typical offseason program, but Atkinson and some of his classmates took it upon themselves to coordinate workouts at the park or in fields around the area.
“We’d flip tires and things like that to work out,” Schroeder said. “In the offseason, I lifted with him. He’d always throw on extra weight to that last rep or, on the practice field, it was a push to do it better.
“Whenever he’s at practice or workouts, he always brought the ‘Let’s get to work’ type of energy. Just get to work.”
It was Atkinson displaying leadership.
“That comes along with being a team leader, a role model for the other kids,” he said. “You could see the results early — that extra hour or two a day during the summer gave us an edge.”
While Atkinson is “not a big rah-rah guy,” Burgess noted, the coach and others have learned he is vocal when necessary. And when he speaks, others listen. But it is the work ethic that defines him.
“I could say definitely, confidently, he’s one of the best teammates I’ve had on varsity,” Schroeder said. “That’s one thing I can confidently say about him. He just pushed everybody to be the best they could be.”