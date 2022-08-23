North White invite

Girls take off for the Cross Country meet at North White Saturday morning.

 Photo by Jennifer Carlson

MONON — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich was in championship form Saturday, Aug. 20, to claim the North White Invitational title at Monon Park.

Wuethrich covered the wooded course in a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Junior teammate Tom Van Hoose was second in 17:51, followed by Tom’s brother Oden Van Hoose, who finished in 17:58.

