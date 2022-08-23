MONON — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich was in championship form Saturday, Aug. 20, to claim the North White Invitational title at Monon Park.
Wuethrich covered the wooded course in a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Junior teammate Tom Van Hoose was second in 17:51, followed by Tom’s brother Oden Van Hoose, who finished in 17:58.
Jack Boer was fifth overall in 18:04 and Ethan Cook rounded out the scoring for RCHS with a 12th-place finish in 18:57.
Nolan Potts (13th) and Trey Maciejewski (14th) also competed for the Bombers, who cruised to the team title with 21 points. Benton Central was second with 87 points, followed by West Central (94), Clinton Central (108), Tri-County (158), North Miami (176), Victory Christian Academy (185), North Newton (204), Frontier (209) and Delphi (214).
In the junior varsity boys’ race, Cade Rivera claimed a title for the Bombers, covering the course in 20:06. Teammate Reece Boring was fifth, followed by Nate Marchand (7th), Kolton Ploughe (9th), Mason Stanley (10th) and Davin Bate (11th).
In the girls’ race, Audrey Korniak was the top finisher for the Bombers by placing fifth in 22:44. Rensselaer had three runners in the top 10, including Audrey Davisson (23:01 for 7th) and Solcy Sanchez (23:26 for 8th).
Rheannon Pinkerman was 19th in 24:29 and Elizabeth Knoth finished 34th in 26:03 to round out the scoring for RCHS, which placed second in the team race with 55 points.
Liberty Bate (43rd) and Amy Hendrix (51st) also competed.
In the junior varsity girls’ race, Annalise Yeager was 30th in 28:51.
Benton Central won the team title in the varsity race with 32 points. LaCrosse was third (70), followed by Frontier, South Newton, Victory Christian, Clinton Central and West Central.
Delphi takes on RCHS
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central had 38 shots on goal, 10 assists and three players with hat tricks in a 13-4 rout of host Delphi in boys’ soccer action on Aug. 20.
For the second game in a row, senior Dalton Henry struck first for the Bombers, taking a pass from Briar Rule to find the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. RCHS (2-0) went on to score six more goals in the half, with Henry providing four goals in the game. He added three assists and scored on a penalty kick.
Rule scored three times and added two assists and senior Wrigley Porter added three goals. Cohen Craig had a pair of goals and Matthew Brandenburg had one. DJ Hanford had two assists and Adam Martinez, Andrew Cain and Wyatt Chapman had an assist each.
Samuel Harris was in the net for the Bombers, making three saves.