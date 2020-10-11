LAFAYETTE — Frowns. Tears. Frustration.
This was not how it was supposed to end for North White.
Kevin Garcia lying on the Lafayette Central Catholic field, arms over his face. Diego Maravilla, face shielded as well, gently swiping a free arm at those who attempted to console him.
Head coach Jeremy Boszor sitting silently on his team’s bench after the Vikings lost, 2-1, to Faith Christian in the Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic sectional championship.
“We played hard, and it’s obviously not how we wanted or thought the season would end,” Boszor said. “Unfortunately, that’s the way it goes.”
North White (15-4) beat the Eagles, 6-0, on Sept. 12 in Monon. Since that time, Faith Christian (7-5-3) collected five wins and three draws. That includes a two-match postseason win streak and no losses since Sept. 19.
“We just saw some things tactically we thought we could exploit in their system,” Faith Christian coach Kevin Johns said. “And we knew we got outplayed. They outworked us that first game.
“We knew we had to work harder … and play a little bit harder than we did the first game.”
Early on, it looked as if the Vikings were ready for another rout. North White opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Andie Menjivar ran onto a through ball from Pablo Gomez, collected it around the 18-yard mark while speeding past the defense and put a shot on net as Faith Christian goalkeeper James Oliver began to come out of his goalbox.
The ball went in for a 1-0 lead.
Faith Christian responded to North White’s speed — Johns said they had the gamplan from the outset, but got caught on Menjivar’s goal and a couple other times over 90 minutes — by shielding off Menjivar or 30-goal scorer Auner Ramirez whenever a through ball was sent over the top. The strategy played out with one marker on either, and other defenders closing in from either side to form a three-person barricade.
“It’s that team concept on defense,” Johns said. “You have to have pressure on the ball and then you have to have cover behind those guys in case there are mistakes made. And we made some mistakes tonight, but it seemed like we always had guys there at the last second to clean up the mess.”
Noted Boszor, “They played smart, were intercepting everything we did. We couldn’t pass the ball cleanly, and when we did we weren’t getting great shots.”
The Eagles maintained possession, or control of secondary balls, from the reset after Menijvar’s goal, and five minutes later the Eagles answered.
On a strange, ping-pong style play, Micah Haste took a shot from the right side of the pitch that crossed from right to left and nestled into the left side of the net past Maravilla.
A minute later, the shellshock continued as Ethan Oliver’s score gave the Eagles the lead for good.
“It was incredible,” Johns said. “The one was a lucky bounce that came right to our guy, and it was a solid finish to the back post. The other one was developing a really good scoring chance and broke through their defense.”
North White seemingly went into a funk after that. The Vikings closed the contest with more shots (17-9), shots on goal (9-8) and corner kicks (10-4).
Faith Christian, however, clogged the midfield whenever North White obtained possession in an effort to shut down the Vikings’ transition game.
“There were a lot of little tactical things,” Johns said. “They have really talented central midfielders. And we knew we couldn’t just let them dribble through our team and do give-and-gos through our team. We worked on that defensively all week, trying to prepare and be ready for that.”
A Garcia shot on goal was high and just wide, in the 25th minute, and Oliver picked a free kick a few minutes later out of the air. Garcia had a short, quick, extreme-angle shot from the left side of the pitch a couple minutes into the second half that crept just over the bar.
Boszor also turned the lineup around as the second half opened, switching from its usual 4-3-3 formation to a 4-4-2. He shifted defenders around for a bigger, stronger look and moved Garcia to the front for a few minutes at a time, but nothing seemed to kick-start the group as a whole until the final 10 minutes of the contest.
The Vikings went back to a 4-3-3, and put a handful of shots up in that span. Ramirez put a shot just over the goal in the 71st minute, and another shot wide four minutes later. Menjivar added a shot on goal in the 77th minute, and North White had consecutive corner kicks in the 78th minute within seconds of each other.
The first offering was blocked and steered out of bounds by an Eagles defender, and the second was waved off because of a goalie interference call on the Vikings.
“We tried to change things up a bit. We moved Kevin up front a bit in the first half, and went back to the 4-3-3 late to try and get the offense going, put that pressure on. The intensity picked up — toward the end, we were getting our opportunities more and more. Just, I think, it was too little, too late.”
North White has a handful of comeback victories in the past two seasons, which included last season’s sectional championship victory against Carroll and Wednesday’s sectional semifinal win, also against Carroll. Boszor felt that experience would aid his program.
“It’s a story we’ve written before,” he said of coming from behind to win. “So it’s not something we’re not used to. We just weren’t able to overcome it tonight.”