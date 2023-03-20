A deep lineup along with experience returning for Frontier’s varsity softball team marks what could be a hopeful year of success for the Falcons as they embark on the second year under the helm of head coach Shailen Johnson.
After her first season leading Frontier, Johnson is anxious to take the field with a group that is led by 9 seniors.
“They improved so much in a lot of statistical categories and also the mental side of the game that really our focus in the offseason and now is just using all those baby steps we took and now we’re trying to elevate our game,” said Johnson.
Finishing ’22 with a record of 5-17 while exiting from the postseason tournament in the first round, Frontier looks to take that next step forward this season after returning their leaders in batting average.
Alexis Johnson, Ellie Culver, Ashyln Minniear and Emma Barlett bring back batting averages above or near .400 last season.
Part of the success that Frontier found at the plate last season was led by leading batter, Emma Sorensen, who hit .519 at the plate and is someone that Johnson believes will be a leader for the Falcons.
“I just have girls that can swing the bat really hard and that’s kind of how we just go in gritty,” Johnson said. “Emma Sorensen, the reason she’s such a good hitter is she’s just gritty. She just goes in and doesn’t settle for a lot of stuff, makes it happen and a lot of girls take to her leadership and I hope to see them do that at the plate.”
On the mound, Alexis Johnson returns for her senior season where she will be the anchor for the Falcon’s pitching staff while backed by freshman Camille Bird and Kasee Anderson.
Shailen Johnson comes by way of assistant coaching duties at Danville Community College in Illinois before taking over as the leader of Falcons softball but after putting a varsity season under her belt has begun to adjust to finding the fine line between teaching and winning.
“Every coach says they care about the kids and their experience but really, what are you doing to make sure these kids have the best experience they can while playing the game? So, learning how to do that while being competitive was something I really had to work on,” she said.
Frontier opens its season on March 23 at home against Clinton Central
“That we improved in every single category possible,” Johnson said. “That is important to me that we just improve. That’s something that we carry through every day. we just want to get better than we were the day before.